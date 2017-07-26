Exclusive MICE Offers from Pullman Pattaya Hotel G

Exclusive MICE Offers from Pullman Pattaya Hotel GGeneral Press Releases Wednesday July 26, 2017 13:47
It's time to ignite the team spirit and go on a company retreat with our Team Building Package in a stunning beachfront setting. Make your meetings more effective with our newly created Go Green Package, including a daylight meeting room and surrounded by a tranquil green garden for healthy coffee breaks.
At Pullman Pattaya Hotel G, we offer creative spaces for creative minds as well as a unique coffee break selection that you can choose to boost your energy and imagination with Coffee Break with a Twist Package. The highlight themes are French Bakery and My Thai Sweetie.
An awarding winning of a Green Hotel Award 2015 - 2017, Pullman Pattaya Hotel G offers unsurpassed meeting and banquet facilities with various indoor and outdoor venues. The hotel features 353 newly renovated guestrooms with spacious living areas, refined C.O. Bigelow bathroom amenities, complimentary WIFI, private balconies with breathtaking views and an Aisawan Spa. Thirteen event spaces and meeting rooms are equipped with cutting-edge technology, stylish decor and state-of-the-art equipment, and dedicated banquet teams.
