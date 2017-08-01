Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival with Special Mooncakes At Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel 5 August 4 October 2017

Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel offers a delectable mooncake promotion at Mocha & Muffins from 5 August – 4 October 2017.

A significant occasion in Chinese culture, the Mid-Autumn festival falls on 4 October this year and many families celebrate this auspicious event together. It is traditional to give mooncakes to each other after meals. The moon is at its' roundest and brightest at this time of the year and people give thanks for the unity and good fortune that this moon represents.

Mocha & Muffins are offering beautiful mooncake gift boxes containing traditional mooncakes handcrafted from the highest quality ingredients. The luxurious leather gift boxes offer a variety of delectable mooncakes in 4 different flavours. Choose from Durian – single yolk, Custard, Jujube – single yolk or Lotus seed – single yolk to make up a stylish gift for friends, family or business partners.

Mooncakes can also be purchased per piece starting from THB 180+. The luxury gift box is priced at THB 1600+ and can be picked up between 7.00 am – 8.00 pm daily between 5 August – 4 October for this wonderful festival.

For more information or to place an order please call Mocha & Muffins on +66 (0) 2 126 8866
or emailmochamuffins.asia@anantara.com

