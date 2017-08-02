Photo Release: SEAC offers #LDW a business innovation program for high-level executives in collaboration with Stanford

Photo Release: SEAC offers #LDW a business innovation program for high-level executives in collaboration with StanfordGeneral Press Releases Wednesday August 2, 2017 11:22
South East Asia Center (SEAC), a center for the development of leaders and high-level executives, led by Mrs. Arinya Talerngsri, Chief Capability Officer and Managing Director, recently launched the second "Leading in a Disruptive World" (LDW2) intensive business innovation program in collaboration with the Stanford Center for Professional Development (SCPD), a global leader in executive innovation education. Mr. Paul Marca, Associate Vice Provost of the Office of the Vice Provost for Teaching and Learning at Stanford University, joined Mrs. Talerngsri to launch LDW2, following the highly successful LWD1 program which saw over 40 participating executives from Thailand's leading organizations. Aimed at business owners and organization leaders, the LDW program offers a unique opportunity to interact with Stanford University professors and be enlightened and inspired on the critical role of leadership in building an innovative and agile organization.
Participants will leave with enhanced capabilities to anticipate and respond to disruptive change, and to adjust their leadership approach to suit a rapidly changing and uncertain world. The program combines classroom learning with a field trip to Silicon Valley, home of the world's leading innovators and disruptors.
Caption: (left) Mrs. Arinya Talerngsri, Chief Capability Officer and Managing Director of SEAC, and (right) Mr. Paul Marca, Associate Vice Provost of Stanford University, are pictured together at the South East Asia Center (SEAC), a center for the development of leaders and high-level executives, located at the FYI Building, Ratchadapisek-Rama IV intersection.
