Photo Release: PINKOI - THE LEADING INDEPENDENT DESIGNER PLATFORM IN ASIA LAUNCHES IN THAILAND

Bangkok--7 Aug--Brand Now Asia

Pinkoi, a cross-border curated online marketplace for buying and selling original design products, today announced its official launch in Thailand. Pinkoi individually selects products to create a curated shopping experience. Most items range from original handmade or small-scale produced designs which includes clothes, shoes, bags and accessories to handcrafted stationery.

Photo shows from left to right: Koranis Nettayanuwat, co-owner of WHITEOAKFACTORY, Jampa Chang, Pinkoi's Thai Account Manager for Designer Relations, Ploysiri Rangkadilok, Founder of Need a New Needle, Pinkoi's Co-Founder and CEO Peter Yen and Opal Mahavana, co-owner of WHITEOAKFFACTORY