A magical Tasting Menu at Red Sky restaurant, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

A magical Tasting Menu at Red Sky restaurant, Centara Grand at CentralWorldGeneral Press Releases Monday August 7, 2017 15:26
Escape for dinner and overlooking the most spectacular view of Bangkok city at Red Sky restaurant on the 55th floor of Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld. To fully enjoy an unforgettable dining experience, Chef Christian Ham has created a unique "tasting menu," together with his team and put all their effort into planning, tasting and implementing menus including Foie Gras terrine served with fresh fruits and port wine reduction (THB 795++); Golden chanterelles and green peas with a bone marrow or tomato confit baguette (THB 555++); Miyazaki Striploin with Wagyu cheek Parmentier served with carrots mousseline and glazed with rosemary honey (THB 1,755++); Pan Fried Lobster served with cucumber silky soup (THB 859++); and Rhubarb and red fruit gratin served with Pistachio ice cream (THB 355++).
Our exciting, tasting menu is paired with truly fine champagne and wines from around the world. Priced at THB 2,555++ per person for set menu or add THB 1,999++ per person for wine pairing, and is available from today until the end of August 2017 from 18.00 hrs onwards.
