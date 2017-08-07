Photo Release: Seagate Thailand welcomes a group of lecturers from the Department of Industrial Engineering, KMITL

Bangkok--7 Aug--Seagate Thailand Mr. Norachet Saetang, Teparuk Plant Manager, Seagate Technology (Thailand) Limited (back row, 6th from left) and Seagate Thailand management team jointly welcomed Dr. Chaovalit Hamontree, Head of the Department of Industrial Engineering (back row, 4th from left) and a group of lecturers from the Department of Industrial Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL). Seagate Thailand management team walked all visitors through the data growth trend and how the company managed its manufacturing operation. They have also discussed the possibility of collaborative R&D projects and internship at Seagate Thailand.

