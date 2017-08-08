Photo Release: A WARM WELCOME TO MISS UNIVERSE 2015

Bangkok--8 Aug--Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok

Ms. Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2015, and Mr. Timothy "Tim" Yap, a famous Philippine TV and radio host, were on a visit to Thailand to film a series of videos, "Pia's Journey to Thailand" showcasing Thailand's unique local experiences, jointly supported by Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok and Tourism Authority of Thailand.

Photo shows: Ms. Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2015 (3rd left) and Mr. Timothy "Tim" Yap, (2nd left) were welcomed upon arrival in early August 2017 by Ms. Caroline Cheah, the hotel's General Manager (right) and Ms. Rashana Pimolsindh, hotel's Director of Communications (left).