Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival With Matchless Mooncakes From Plaza Athenee Bangkok, A Royal Meridien

Embrace the Mid-Autumn Moon Festival spirit with exquisite mooncakes available at Silk Road Cantonese Restaurant and The Bakery at Plaza Athenee Bangkok, A Royal Meridien Hotel, during 15 August – 04 October 2017.

The expertly created homemade mooncakes meticulously selected ingredients come in four classic flavours:
Mon Thong Durian + 1 Egg Yolk
Lotus Seed + 1 Egg Yolk
Mixed Fruits + Nuts
Pork Bak-Kwah + Nuts
All tastefully wrapped or beautifully boxed as a gift for someone significant.
Mooncakes weighing 170g each are priced at THB 180 net per piece; and
THB 888 net per original box of 04 pieces.
Alternatively, Signature Athenee bags containing 09 pieces weighing 80g each are priced THB 1,888 net.
Those purchasing an original box of 04 pieces or an individual mooncake before 31 August 2017 save 10%.
One of the most important festivals in China, the Mid-Autumn Festival is traditionally when families gather together to light lanterns, share mooncakes and swap stories about legends of the moon.
Also known as the Moon Festival, it is celebrated when the moon is at its fullest and brightest – a symbol for family reunions in Chinese folklore and denoting the end of the summer harvest season.
The culinary highlight of the festival is the mooncake, traditionally shared among family members while moon-watching, or given as gifts to family, friends and business associates.
Silk Road – 3rd Floor
Lunch: From 11:30 hrs. – 14:30 hrs
Dinner: From 18:00 hrs. – 22:30 hrs.
The Bakery – Lobby
From 7:00 hrs. – 21:00 hrs
For restaurants reservations please call 02 650 8800 or e-mail fb.bangkok@lemeridien.com or visit websites: plazaatheneebangkok.com and lemeridien.com/plazaatheneebangkok

