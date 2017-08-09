Mothers Day Special. At Kantary 304 Hotel, Prachinburi

On August 12 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., The Orchard Restaurant, Kantary 304 Hotel, Prachinburi invites you to bring that Special lady in your life to a dinner fit for a queen. Our special a'la carte dinner with the magnificent dishes, prepared with loving care by our chef, will make her a meal to remember. When Mum eats with you, we will give you a 10% discount on your bill for the food.

More details are available from Kantary 304, Prachinburi on tel: 037-239-777 or by visiting our website at:www.kantarycollection.com

