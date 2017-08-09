Celebrate Mothers Day with special offers at IMPACT restaurants

Bangkok--9 Aug--IMPACT Exhibition Management

With Mother's Day approaching, IMPACT, as a leading provider of food and beverages and catering services and the operator of more than 25 leading restaurants, rolls out a wide range of special offers and promotions to let the whole family celebrate this special occasion and enjoy an exquisite meal together.

Mr. Jessada Kreesuradach, Manager of Group Restaurant, said: "Not only does IMPACT operate an exhibition and convention center, but also operates several lading restaurant brands, both inside and outside IMPACT Muang Thong Thani. To celebrate Mother's Day, we have great offers and promotions at our restaurants for the whole family to celebrate their mother's love and enjoy an extensive array of exquisite culinary options in a warm, cozy atmosphere. Hong Kong Fisherman is offering a free bottle of white wine when dine in up to 10,000 baht (1 bottle per bill) during August 12-14, 2017. In addition, all mothers dining at Hong Kong Fisherman will also receive complimentary longevity buns.

Manorah Thai Restaurant is another great place to pamper your beloved mother with tantalizing Thai dishes from the four major regions of Thailand. Get a free Mango Sticky Rice Sundae when dine in up to 500 baht (one free deal per receipt). Those who love spicy food cannot afford to miss Isan @Arena at The Portal Lifestyle Complex and Isan Jim Joom at IMPACT Lakeside, where you and you mother will be spoiled for choice with a wide selection of tasteful Northeastern Thai style menus. The two restaurants offers a complimentary Thai style dessert "Jum-Ba", a bowl of shaved ice filled with bread cubes and flavored syrup, when dine in up to 500 baht."

Mr. Fang Roonjai, Manager of Group Restaurant (Japanese), added: "To celebrate Mother's Day, Tsubohachi the Izakaya style Japanese restaurant from Hokkaido, Japan offers a special set menu comprising Hokkai Naberamen, Salmon Sashimi, Green Tea Kakigori, salad, and green tea for only 359 baht. The special set menu is exclusively available from August 10-15, 2017 at three branches including Nihonmachi (Sukhumvit 26), Sukhumvit 33 and Thaniya (Silom). You can also treat your beloved mother to an unforgettable meal at Breeze Cafe & Bar where you and your mother can indulge in a splendid international buffet created by Australian chef for only 700 baht per person while admiring scenic lake views."

IMPACT restaurants have much more to offer for every occasion and preference. Whether you are craving Thai, Chinese, Japanese or fusion food, IMPACT restaurants have it all and each dish is made to perfection by professional chefs. For more information, please call 0-922-488-325.