SHANGRI-LA HOTEL, BANGKOK OFFERS FANTASTIC AND FAST EXPRESS LUNCH AT SHANG PALACE

Bangkok--9 Aug--Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok

Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok's Shang Palace Chinese Restaurant, one of the best places for Cantonese cuisine by the Chao Phraya River, offers Express Lunch with three options, available from Mondays to Fridays until 31 October 2017.

Whether grabbing a quick lunch with business partners or colleagues, Shang Palace can make a good impression at guests' next luncheon. Chinese Executive Chef Chow Wai Man who famed for an authentic Chinese cuisine has created the Express Lunch set by using only high quality and the freshest ingredients.

Guests can enjoy a four-to five-course set lunch with a choice of starters, soup, main course and dessert, as well as hot or cold house tea. Dishes include Shrimp Dumpling, Steamed Scallop Siew Mai and Fengo Dumpling, a choice of soup and main course for selection, such as Double-boiled Mushroom Soup Wolfberries, Spinach Soup with Bamboo Pith, Hot and Sour Soup with Seafood, "Mapo" tofu Sichuan Style, Chinese Spinach with Two Eggs, Deep-fried Seabass with Spicy Salt, "Fukien" Fried Noodles with Prawns and many more sumptuous dishes.

The Express Lunch set is priced at 588++ baht, 688++ baht and 788++ baht per person.

For more information and to make a reservation, guests may call the hotel's Restaurant Reservations on (66 2) 236 7777 or (66 2) 236 9952 or send an e-mail to restaurants.slbk@shangri-la.com. Guests may also book directly via the hotel's website http://www.shangri-la.com/bangkok/shangrila/dining/restaurants/Shang-Palace/.