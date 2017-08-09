SHANGRI-LA HOTEL, BANGKOK OFFERS FANTASTIC AND FAST EXPRESS LUNCH AT SHANG PALACE

General Press Releases Wednesday August 9, 2017 15:14
Bangkok--9 Aug--Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok

Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok's Shang Palace Chinese Restaurant, one of the best places for Cantonese cuisine by the Chao Phraya River, offers Express Lunch with three options, available from Mondays to Fridays until 31 October 2017.

Whether grabbing a quick lunch with business partners or colleagues, Shang Palace can make a good impression at guests' next luncheon. Chinese Executive Chef Chow Wai Man who famed for an authentic Chinese cuisine has created the Express Lunch set by using only high quality and the freshest ingredients.

Guests can enjoy a four-to five-course set lunch with a choice of starters, soup, main course and dessert, as well as hot or cold house tea. Dishes include Shrimp Dumpling, Steamed Scallop Siew Mai and Fengo Dumpling, a choice of soup and main course for selection, such as Double-boiled Mushroom Soup Wolfberries, Spinach Soup with Bamboo Pith, Hot and Sour Soup with Seafood, "Mapo" tofu Sichuan Style, Chinese Spinach with Two Eggs, Deep-fried Seabass with Spicy Salt, "Fukien" Fried Noodles with Prawns and many more sumptuous dishes.

The Express Lunch set is priced at 588++ baht, 688++ baht and 788++ baht per person.

For more information and to make a reservation, guests may call the hotel's Restaurant Reservations on (66 2) 236 7777 or (66 2) 236 9952 or send an e-mail to restaurants.slbk@shangri-la.com. Guests may also book directly via the hotel's website http://www.shangri-la.com/bangkok/shangrila/dining/restaurants/Shang-Palace/.

Latest Press Release

Finest Japanese Ingredient Inspirations Unlimited Super Star Ingredients Get the Japanese All-You-Can-Eat Treatment At Utage Plaza Athenee Bangkok, A Royal Meridien

Sunday lunch at Utage authentic modern Japanese restaurant, Plaza Athenee Bangkok, A Royal Meridien Hotel, is a time of unrestrained indulgence. Everybody's favourite delicacies are arrayed on the ultimate Atarashii – "fresh" – menu for...

In Vino Veritas proudly presents:El Matador Tapas vs. Torres at Bamboo Chic Bar, Le Meridien Bangkok

Taste the uncommon. The palate awakens to new sensations at an engaging evening dedicated to tasting some of Spain's most famous wines matched with the delicious original tapas they inspire. The evocative Bamboo Chic Bar at Le Meridien Bangkok in...

Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival With Matchless Mooncakes From Plaza Athenee Bangkok, A Royal Meridien

Embrace the Mid-Autumn Moon Festival spirit with exquisite mooncakes available at Silk Road Cantonese Restaurant and The Bakery at Plaza Athenee Bangkok, A Royal Meridien Hotel, during 15 August – 04 October 2017. The expertly created homemade...

JAIME introduces new menu featuring recipes by two Michelin starred Jean-Michel Lorain

Head Chef Amerigo Tito Sesti and his team at J'AIME Restaurant, located on the 2nd floor of U Sathorn Bangkok, proudly introduce a brand new menu created entirely of time-honoured recipes by two Michelin starred French Chef Jean-Michel Lorain. The menu...

Mothers Day Special. At Kantary 304 Hotel, Prachinburi

On August 12 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., The Orchard Restaurant, Kantary 304 Hotel, Prachinburi invites you to bring that Special lady in your life to a dinner fit for a queen. Our special a'la carte dinner with the magnificent dishes, prepared with loving...

Related Topics

Shangri-La Hotel Bangkok Chinese restaurant Chao Phraya River SHANGRI-LA HOTEL Express Lunch Hotel Bangkok SHANG PALACE Restaurant Shangri-La Bangkok