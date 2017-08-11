Photo Release: THAI Holds Sharing Love for Elder Activity

Bangkok--11 Aug--Thai Airways International

Mrs. Varangkana Luerojvong (sixth from left), Managing Director, Catering Department, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI), recently presided over the event

"Sharing Love for Elder", on behalf of the company, to give a royal charity upon Her Majesty Queen Sirikit in the reign of King Rama IX on the occasion of mother's day, 12 August 2017.

Mrs. Mondhiya Bhangsbha, (fifth from left), President of The Pan Pacific Southeast Asia Women's Association of Thailand (PPSEAWA), brought 100 elders aged between 65-75 years old from Sisa Chorakhe Noi community, located near Suvarnabhumi airport, to join the activities including Look Choup workshop by THAI catering. The "Sharing Love For Elder" event was participated by

Mrs. Pranee Chandracherd (fourth from left), THAI Vice President, Business Development and Corporate Strategy Department, along with THAI Cabin Crew and THAI staffs to create recreational activities together with elders, at Wat Hua Khu, Samutprakan province.