First GM for New Holiday Inn Suites Rayong City Centre

First GM for New Holiday Inn Suites Rayong City CentreGeneral Press Releases Tuesday August 15, 2017 11:25
Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre announces the appointment of Mr. Ian Pirodon as its first General Manager in February 2017, overseeing full operations and preparing the hotel's official opening in Q4 this year. This landmark 30-storey hotel will become the first global accommodation brand in central Rayong city, offering 288 well designed bedrooms highlighting 64 spacious suites and 9 conference rooms perfect to cater for corporate meetings, incentive groups and social events.
Ian holds two decades of experience with IHG properties, prior to relocating to South East Asia, he had held diverse positions at Crowne Plaza, InterContinental as well as Holiday Inn hotels in Australia. During his time as general manager of 374-room Crowne Plaza Surfers Paradise & Gold Tower, his accomplishments include opening three new F&B outlets also the first Chinese restaurant in the region. From 2011 to 2014 as GM of Holiday Inn Sydney Airport, he led the hotel in being named 2013's 'Best Mid-Range Hotel' by the Australian Hotel Association.
With the extensive managerial experience and familiarity with the brand, this IHG veteran is certain to make Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre a first choice among business and leisure travellers in Rayong.
Latest Press Release
Appointment of IHG veteran Mr. Ian Pirodon at soon-to-open iconic hotel in Thailand's Eastern Seaboard Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre announces the appointment of Mr. Ian Pirodon as its first General Manager in February 2017, overseeing full...
The Xifu International Gold Wedding Jewellery Design Competition 2017 is now entering its final judging stage. Five world-known judges will be gathering to review the final 30 on the shortlist. Jointly organised by JNA & CJNA of UBM Asia, the World...
Make every birthday a memorable celebration, choose from one of our special 'Birthday Party Packages' to fit your party's needs. Four Points by Sheraton Bangkok would be a perfect birthday party place you've been looking for. The offers valid thru 31st...
Speaking about Germans and their biggest celebration. What else is better than OKTOBERFEST? Let's be part of this celebration together by joining us at The Drunken Leprechuan Bangkok Irish Pub. Starting from Saturday 16 September - Tuesday 3 October...
Mr. Areepong Bhoocha-oom (sixth from left), Chairman of the Board of Directors, Thai Airways Public Company Limited (THAI), Mrs. Usanee Sangsingkeo (fifth from left), THAI Acting President, and members of THAI Management recently participated in filming...