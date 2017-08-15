First GM for New Holiday Inn Suites Rayong City Centre

Bangkok--15 Aug--Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre

Appointment of IHG veteran Mr. Ian Pirodon at soon-to-open iconic hotel in Thailand's Eastern Seaboard

Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre announces the appointment of Mr. Ian Pirodon as its first General Manager in February 2017, overseeing full operations and preparing the hotel's official opening in Q4 this year. This landmark 30-storey hotel will become the first global accommodation brand in central Rayong city, offering 288 well designed bedrooms highlighting 64 spacious suites and 9 conference rooms perfect to cater for corporate meetings, incentive groups and social events.

Ian holds two decades of experience with IHG properties, prior to relocating to South East Asia, he had held diverse positions at Crowne Plaza, InterContinental as well as Holiday Inn hotels in Australia. During his time as general manager of 374-room Crowne Plaza Surfers Paradise & Gold Tower, his accomplishments include opening three new F&B outlets also the first Chinese restaurant in the region. From 2011 to 2014 as GM of Holiday Inn Sydney Airport, he led the hotel in being named 2013's 'Best Mid-Range Hotel' by the Australian Hotel Association.

With the extensive managerial experience and familiarity with the brand, this IHG veteran is certain to make Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre a first choice among business and leisure travellers in Rayong.