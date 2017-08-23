NOVOTEL PLOENCHIT PRESENTS SNOW CRAB FESTIVAL FROM THIS SEPTEMBER TO NOVEMBER

Bangkok--23 Aug--NOVOTEL PLOENCHIT

The SQUARE at Novotel Bangkok Ploenchit Sukhumvit presents its first-ever Snow Crab Festival featuring the delicacy every weekday dinner buffet.

Imported from Japan, these giant snow crabs are a big deal in every sense averaging the weight of 1 kilogramme per snow crab.

Menu highlights include: snow crab sushi, tom yum snow crab, snow crab salad, snow crab with vermicelli, and snow crab with butter and lemon sauce.

The SQUARE's seafood on ice also features snow crab along with red shrimp as well as New Zealand and black mussels. Charcoaled seafood dishes include grilled river prawn, while among steamed selections are blue crab, black mussel and red shrimp.

On the buffet's dessert caravan are home-made pastries, ice cream and seasonal fruits.

Available from 1 September to 30 November 2017. Served Monday to Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

THB 1,299++ per person. For free-flow draught beer and wines add THB 500 net; free-flow soft drinks add THB 100 net.

Special offer: get 50% off when booking a table online at www.novotelbangkokploenchit.com/special-offers.

Accor Plus members receive 10% discount on top (limited for 4 persons per 1 card.)

The SQUARE at Novotel Bangkok Ploenchit Sukhumvit is conveniently located directly adjacent BTS SkyTrain – Ploenchit Station makes it easy for families and friends to gather for an outstanding buffet, as the restaurant is directly adjacent BTS SkyTrain – Ploenchit Station and just off Bangna-Daokanong Expressway.

For more information or to make a reservation, please phone: 02-305-6000 or visit www.novotelbangkokploenchit.com