Sweeten your day with signature cakes at Zing Bakery, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Sweeten your day with signature cakes at Zing Bakery, Centara Grand at CentralWorldGeneral Press Releases Friday August 25, 2017 09:45
Let's brighten up your day with our deliciously handcrafted signature cakes at Zing Bakery on the Ground floor of Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld, which are perfect to highlight every special occasion, with a secret recipe for the best tasting and are baked fresh daily by our experienced pastry chef with the finest quality ingredients. For all sweet lovers, try our mouthwatering Strawberry shortcake, a light and airy cake featuring sweet layered with fresh strawberries filling and real whipped cream if you enjoy strawberries this is a real crowd pleaser. Or enjoy a sweet and sour combo Lemon & crispy meringue tart, a tart lemon filling is piled high with fluffy meringue for a dessert that is impossible to resist, the lemon flavour is a sweet and tangy slice of heaven, priced at only THB 650++ / 1 pound (plus government tax and service charges). For more information, please call us at: 0 2100 1234 ext. 6485
