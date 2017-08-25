Sweeten your day with signature cakes at Zing Bakery, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Bangkok--25 Aug--Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld Let's brighten up your day with our deliciously handcrafted signature cakes at Zing Bakery on the Ground floor of Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld, which are perfect to highlight every special occasion, with a secret recipe for the best tasting and are baked fresh daily by our experienced pastry chef with the finest quality ingredients. For all sweet lovers, try our mouthwatering Strawberry shortcake, a light and airy cake featuring sweet layered with fresh strawberries filling and real whipped cream if you enjoy strawberries this is a real crowd pleaser. Or enjoy a sweet and sour combo Lemon & crispy meringue tart, a tart lemon filling is piled high with fluffy meringue for a dessert that is impossible to resist, the lemon flavour is a sweet and tangy slice of heaven, priced at only THB 650++ / 1 pound (plus government tax and service charges). For more information, please call us at: 0 2100 1234 ext. 6485

Latest Press Release

Sweeten your day with signature cakes at Zing Bakery, Centara Grand at CentralWorld Let's brighten up your day with our deliciously handcrafted signature cakes at Zing Bakery on the Ground floor of Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld, which are perfect to highlight every special occasion, with a secret recipe...

ABOUT PORCINI MUSHROOMS AT MEDICI KITCHEN BAR | HOTEL MUSE BANGKOK From 1st September – 31st October, 2017, Chef Nicolino Lalla at Medici Kitchen & Bar, Hotel Muse Bangkok, embraces seasonality and creates a special menu highlighting the prized wild porcini mushrooms. A gourmet ingredient in Italian cuisine,...

MUT Launches Zimbra Innovation Center, Embracing Government Policy to Become the Digital Hub of ASEAN Mahanakorn University of Technology (MUT), in partnership with Synacor (Nasdaq: SYNC), a leading IT company from the United States, establishes a new software innovation center, Zimbra Innovation Center. To meet the needs of economic, social, and...

Nearly 1 in 3 People do Gardening or Yard Work Daily or Weekly, While 1 in 4 Never Garden, According to New GfK Data - Garden centers should target people in their thirties and households with children under 12 years old, according to GfK Nearly a third of the online population across 17 countries does gardening or yard work either daily or weekly, according to data...

Pattana Golf Club Resort would like to invite you to join the Pattana Triathlon Festival 2017 Be ready to compete in the Triathlon competition, taste delicious food, feel the rhythm and lyrics from well-known singers, and enjoy the festival. Be part of the first fabulous Triathlon Festival 2017 at Pattana Golf Club & Resort, Sriracha,...

Related Topics