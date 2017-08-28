Progressive dinner above the clouds Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Progressive dinner above the clouds Centara Grand at CentralWorldGeneral Press Releases Monday August 28, 2017 15:44
Experiences the 3 style of dining pleasure at once, whether for a romantic dinner, a casual meeting with friends, family gathering or even celebrates a special occasion. Join us for a Progressive Dinner unlike any other—with sumptuous offerings at Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld featuring three stellar restaurants that take fine dining to great new heights.
Your dine around adventure begins at UNO MAS restaurant on the 54th floor enjoying five-kind assorted tapas with a glass of sangria (red, white or sparkling). Then it's time for a change of cuisine, you will be escorted to Red Sky restaurant on the 55th floor, where you'll be treated to a special Chef's main course selection for a choice of two options, butter roasted whole Dover sole "Meuniere" matched with Chardonnay Luis Felipe Edwards, or American wagyu beef short rib paired with Cabernet Sauvignon Luis Felipe Edwards amid the restaurant's refined ambiance. Finally, wrap up the night with some special desserts at CRU Champagne Bar on the 59th floor.
