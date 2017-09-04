Coface appoints Samuel Jesuratnam as Country Manager for Singapore

Coface appoints Samuel Jesuratnam as Country Manager for SingaporeGeneral Press Releases Monday September 4, 2017 16:01
Samuel joined Coface in 2002 as Country Manager in India. He and his team were instrumental in developing the various business lines of Coface in India starting with forging partnerships for our core credit insurance business. Today we have 4 partners in India and our business have been registering double-digit growth for the last 5 years.
Samuel also successfully set up the Data Centre in Bangalore in 2006. The Data Centre handles various bi-lateral tasks, business report production and debt collection services. In 2012, he also built the largest Back Office Centre of the Group in Bangalore and it now handles over 60% of the Coface Group Back Office tasks.
'Samuel's deep experience in trade finance and trade credit insurance, and long success in building Coface's India business, will help strengthen our presence in Singapore, a key strategic market for Coface. He will focus on continuing to grow our business through stronger partnerships and enhancing our product offerings to support and protect our local, regional and global clients from risk of creditor default. This is particularly relevant in Singapore which continues to be an extremely important hub for global trade', said Bhupesh Gupta, CEO of Coface in Asia Pacific Region.
Coface is the first international trade credit insurer entering the Asian market. We set up a representative office in Singapore in 1994 and obtained a credit insurance license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to operate as a branch office in 2002. It supports the development of domestic and international trade through the provisions of credit insurance and other related services.
Latest Press Release
Our apologies for the terrible pun but you're in for a lucky treat this September at Silver Waves Chinese Restaurant on the 36th floor when Chef Wilach and his team will be showing off their not inconsiderable culinary skills and bringing you his...
If you've got a craving for the finest Bangkok buffet then our nightly themed selection at the River Barge restaurant has got all you could possibly want and so much more. With row upon row of the freshest seafood, choice artisanal fare, signature...
Coface announces the appointment of Bhavesh Patel as Country Manager of Coface in India effective from 1 September. Bhavesh succeeds Samuel Jesuratnam who has been appointed as Country Manager of Coface in Singapore. Bhavesh will be based in Mumbai. He...
Coface announces the appointment of Samuel Jesuratnam as Country Manager of Coface in Singapore effective from 1 September. Samuel will be based in Singapore and will be responsible for business development of credit insurance and overseeing the...
From left to right: Tino Fritsch, Head of Communications Asia Pacific, Vivek Bhatia, CEO Asia Pacific, Brian Cameron, CEO of thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions, Thailand, Heinrich Hiesinger, Chairman of the Executive Board (CEO), François Schefman,...