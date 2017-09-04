Coface appoints Samuel Jesuratnam as Country Manager for Singapore

Bangkok--4 Sep--Coface

Coface announces the appointment of Samuel Jesuratnam as Country Manager of Coface in Singapore effective from 1 September.

Samuel will be based in Singapore and will be responsible for business development of credit insurance and overseeing the operation in Singapore.

Samuel joined Coface in 2002 as Country Manager in India. He and his team were instrumental in developing the various business lines of Coface in India starting with forging partnerships for our core credit insurance business. Today we have 4 partners in India and our business have been registering double-digit growth for the last 5 years.

Samuel also successfully set up the Data Centre in Bangalore in 2006. The Data Centre handles various bi-lateral tasks, business report production and debt collection services. In 2012, he also built the largest Back Office Centre of the Group in Bangalore and it now handles over 60% of the Coface Group Back Office tasks.

'Samuel's deep experience in trade finance and trade credit insurance, and long success in building Coface's India business, will help strengthen our presence in Singapore, a key strategic market for Coface. He will focus on continuing to grow our business through stronger partnerships and enhancing our product offerings to support and protect our local, regional and global clients from risk of creditor default. This is particularly relevant in Singapore which continues to be an extremely important hub for global trade', said Bhupesh Gupta, CEO of Coface in Asia Pacific Region.

Coface is the first international trade credit insurer entering the Asian market. We set up a representative office in Singapore in 1994 and obtained a credit insurance license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to operate as a branch office in 2002. It supports the development of domestic and international trade through the provisions of credit insurance and other related services.