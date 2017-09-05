Octopus Carpaccio Kantary Hotel, Kabinburi

General Press Releases Tuesday September 5, 2017 10:56
Bangkok--5 Sep--Cape and Kantary Hotels

This September, California Steak Restaurant at Kantary Hotel, Kabinburi recommends you to try our monthly special dish "Octopus Carpaccio". Imported Octopus from Hokkaido is incredibly sweet when served fresh with olive oil. Make this semi–fusion dish a flavourful combination. Only 250 ++ Baht. Paired with red or white wine, the meal is even more delicious!

More details are available from Kantary Hotel, Kabinburi on: 037-282-699 or by visiting our website at:www.kantarycollection.com.

Octopus Carpaccio Kantary Hotel, Kabinburi

