EXPLORE THE UNDERWATER WORLD WITH LA GRITTAS MARINARA PROMOTION
Wednesday September 6, 2017
Feel the cool sea breeze at Patong Bay and experience five new dishes, named the Marinara Promotion, to be released for September 2017. For the whole month, guests will enjoy fresh seafood, including Japanese snow crab, clam, tiger prawn, Maine lobster and Hawaiian snow fish, cooked in different styles by the Italian chef, Patrizia. All five savoury menus consist of:
A delight cocktail menu fine presented with soft and sweet Japanese snow crab meat. This cocktail goes well with sweet and sour lemon vodka mayonnaise and with the slightly salty and juicy taste of salmon caviar. Garnished with two healthy vegetables: wild rocket and romaine leaves.
Fregola is the smallest pasta and has its origin in Sardegna, Italy. The small rounded shape offers a tender texture and easy eating. This dish is good when accompanied by clam sauce mixed with white wine and cherry tomatoes, but is even better when finely chopped parsley is added before serving.
This type of ravioli is a tender type of pasta. The filler consists of tiger prawns mixed with Pecorino cheese, garlic and slightly red onions. This dish offers the best taste when served hot with pieces of cherry tomatoes and chopped parsley on top.
This lobster risotto offers a light creamy taste. This dish uses half of a Maine lobster cooked in risotto mixed with white wine and ingredients imported from Italy. Some of the meat is still stuck onto the lobster's shell, so the guest will enjoy the two different tastes of the lobster. Adding parsley on top offers good aromas.
A great combination dish with grilled snow fish imported from Hawaii. The fish is soft on the inside whilst crispy on the outside. The taste of the fish is effectively paired with the slightly salty taste of Pancetta (Italian bacon) wrapped around the fish. This dish is also served with a Porcini mushroom sauce, sweet pumpkin puree, stewed broad beans and grilled cherry tomatoes.
