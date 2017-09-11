MARTINI TIME AT BAMBOO CHIC BAR, LE MERIDIEN BANGKOK

MARTINI TIME AT BAMBOO CHIC BAR, LE MERIDIEN BANGKOKGeneral Press Releases Monday September 11, 2017 09:05
Indulge in the chic + inspiring atmosphere of Bamboo Chic Bar and pick your martini preference from a menu of 08 classic and original creations, ranging straight-up Vodka and Gin martinis to signature Bamboo Martini and Espresso martini, amongst others. Skip the rush-hour and head on over.
Latest Press Release
Following an extensive redesign and refurbishment, Plaza Athenee Bangkok, A Royal Meridien Hotel will be unveiled on 6 October 2017 as The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok. Now featuring a blend of contemporary and authentic Thai design...
It's "Martini Time" every Tuesday evening with a "Buy 01 Get 01 Free" from 19:00 – 22:00 at Bamboo Chic Bar on floor 04 of Le Meridien Bangkok. Bamboo Chic Bar's ingenious mixologists whip up a frenzy of martini activity to deliver two meticulously...
Prolight + Sound Shanghai, the leading fair for Asia's entertainment and event industry, will return with an enlarged area of 45,000 sqm in four halls. Held from 11 - 14 October 2017 at the Shanghai New Expo Centre, the 15th edition will stage new...
FITZ Club - Racquets, Health & Fitness, the best luxury sports centre in the Eastern Seaboard ran by the Royal Cliff Hotels Group, successfully held its 9th Fitz Club Tennis Tournament with players of all skill levels participating in the fun 3 - day...
มหาวิทยาลัยหอการค้าไทย โดยกองวิเทศสัมพันธ์ จัดงานต้อนรับเอกอัครราชทูตประเทศลิทัวเนีย H.E. Ms. Ina Marciulionyte ที่ได้มาบรรยายในหัวข้อ KNOWING LITHUANIA: Its Political & Economic Developments and Prospects for Developing Future Cooperation between...