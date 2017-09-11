MARTINI TIME AT BAMBOO CHIC BAR, LE MERIDIEN BANGKOK

Bangkok--11 Sep--LE MERIDIEN BANGKOK

It's "Martini Time" every Tuesday evening with a "Buy 01 Get 01 Free" from 19:00 – 22:00 at Bamboo Chic Bar on floor 04 of Le Meridien Bangkok.

Bamboo Chic Bar's ingenious mixologists whip up a frenzy of martini activity to deliver two meticulously composed martini's for the price of one (THB250++ / THB280++) every Tuesday from 19:00-22:00.

Indulge in the chic + inspiring atmosphere of Bamboo Chic Bar and pick your martini preference from a menu of 08 classic and original creations, ranging straight-up Vodka and Gin martinis to signature Bamboo Martini and Espresso martini, amongst others. Skip the rush-hour and head on over.

For reservations, please call 02 232 8888 or email dining.lmbkk@lemeridien.com