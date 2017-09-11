YUM CHA BRUNCH IN THE SKY

YUM CHA BRUNCH IN THE SKYGeneral Press Releases Monday September 11, 2017 15:45
"Yum Cha" is a long held tradition from China of people visiting tea houses to gossip and drink tea. Push carts became popular in the 1960's, so customers could have popular dim sum delivered to their table whilst they socialize. The custom comes to Skyline with a modern twist so diners can enjoy a lazy afternoon catching up.
Piping hot dim sum favourites are on offer including steamed shrimp shumai, deep fried taro puff with chicken and steamed Chinese buns. Take your pick from the trolley, along with barbecue and noodle favourites. An assortment of soups and side dishes can be selected from the a la carte menu to complete your feast.
"Yum Cha" with Push Cart Dim Sum brunch runs from 11:30 am – 2:30 pm every Sunday. Enjoy an Oriental afternoon with unlimited dim sum, soups, sides and desserts, including free-flowing tea for only THB 999 nett per person.
