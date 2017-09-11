THE JOY OF CLASSIC CANTONESE DISH AT FEI YA, RENAISSANCE BANGKOK RATCHAPRASONG HOTEL

THE JOY OF CLASSIC CANTONESE DISH AT FEI YA, RENAISSANCE BANGKOK RATCHAPRASONG HOTELGeneral Press Releases Monday September 11, 2017 14:23
Honored as one of the best Cantonese cuisine in Bangkok, Fei Ya at Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel promises to delight diners again this September and October with the showcase of traditional favorite "Huai Shan" or "Chinese Gourd" in provincial specialties.
Ensuring to take everyone through the journey of originality with a twist in the latest promotion "Classic Cantonese Dish", Fei Ya proudly presents a special menu of innovative combination of Chinese bitter gourd and other flavorful ingredients served daily for lunch and dinner. All steered by renowned Master Chinese Chef, Leung Shing Hoi, highlights from the menu include Fresh "Huai Shan" soup with bamboo pith and goji berry, Braised "Huai Shan" and lofa
With each of the appetizing dish prepared under the watchful eyes and talent hands of experienced Chinese culinary team, Fei Ya is held in the highest regard as one of Asia's finest – offering a wide à la carte menu and delectable dim sum selection all meticulously crafted every day and available with an all-you-can-eat offer.
