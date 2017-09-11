THE JOY OF CLASSIC CANTONESE DISH AT FEI YA, RENAISSANCE BANGKOK RATCHAPRASONG HOTEL

General Press Releases Monday September 11, 2017 14:23
Bangkok--11 Sep--RENAISSANCE

Honored as one of the best Cantonese cuisine in Bangkok, Fei Ya at Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel promises to delight diners again this September and October with the showcase of traditional favorite "Huai Shan" or "Chinese Gourd" in provincial specialties.

Ensuring to take everyone through the journey of originality with a twist in the latest promotion "Classic Cantonese Dish", Fei Ya proudly presents a special menu of innovative combination of Chinese bitter gourd and other flavorful ingredients served daily for lunch and dinner. All steered by renowned Master Chinese Chef, Leung Shing Hoi, highlights from the menu include Fresh "Huai Shan" soup with bamboo pith and goji berry, Braised "Huai Shan" and lofa

With each of the appetizing dish prepared under the watchful eyes and talent hands of experienced Chinese culinary team, Fei Ya is held in the highest regard as one of Asia's finest – offering a wide à la carte menu and delectable dim sum selection all meticulously crafted every day and available with an all-you-can-eat offer.

Available throughout September and October, Fei Ya's menu of Classic Cantonese Dish is served daily for lunch and dinner. Prices start from Baht 350++ per dish.
Find us on the 3rd floor, Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel.
For more information or reservations, please call 0.2125.5000.

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: WHA Group Supports Thailand 4.0s Robotic and Automation Systems

WHA Corporation PCL, in conjunction with the Office of Industrial Economics, the Board of Investment of Thailand, the Eastern Economic Corridor Office, the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand, Center of Robotic Excellence (CoRE) and the Federation of...

Photo Release: Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok Awarded 5-Star Thailand Hotel Standard 2017 - 2019

Wim N.M. Fagel (5th left), General Manager of Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok, took time to congratulate his high performing team in proud acknowledgement of the hotel being awarded the "5-Star Thailand Hotel Standard" accreditation for...

THE JOY OF CLASSIC CANTONESE DISH AT FEI YA, RENAISSANCE BANGKOK RATCHAPRASONG HOTEL

Honored as one of the best Cantonese cuisine in Bangkok, Fei Ya at Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel promises to delight diners again this September and October with the showcase of traditional favorite "Huai Shan" or "Chinese Gourd" in provincial...

ASEAN parliamentarians alarmed by Cambodia crackdown

Members of parliament from across the ASEAN region expressed grave concerns today over the worsening human rights situation in Cambodia, as the government has continued efforts to crack down on independent media outlets and civil society...

Photo Release: Mobike, worlds largest smart bike sharing platform, enters Thailand with strategic partners

Advanced Info Service, Central Pattana Group, and Kasetsart University partner with Mobike to bring a new smart mobility solution for people and businesses in the country Photo Caption: From left to right: Suvit Arayavilaipong (SVP-Product Management,...

Related Topics

Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel Renaissance Bangkok RATCHAPRASONG HOTEL Ratchaprasong RENAISSANCE Tradition Showcase Chinese october the show