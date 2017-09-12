Relax and unwind for less At Le Spa , Pullman Bangkok King Power

General Press Releases Tuesday September 12, 2017 09:58
Bangkok--12 Sep--Pullman Bangkok King Power
Le Spa at Pullman Bangkok King Power introduces you an ultimate Bangkok spa promotion until October 2017. Located on the 4th floor at Glass Tower. Open daily from 10.00 - 22.00 hrs.
Package I: 30-Minute Body Scrub and 60-Minute Body Massage

First lay back and relax with our overwhelmingly indulgent 30-minute body scrub as you choose from coffee, jasmine rice or coconut to exfoliate and improve skin texture and stimulate blood circulation to bring a vibrant glow to your complexion. Then enter a state of sheer sublimity with a 60-minute body massage utilizing a number of massage techniques to bring therapeutic, relaxing and stimulating benefits to the entire body. THB 3,000 net per person

Package II: 60-Minute Body Massage and 30-Minute Mini Facial & Scalp Massage

Begin to unwind with a 60-minute body massage employing a number of massage techniques to melt away tension and promote the balance of energy within your body. Then enjoy a 30-minute mini facial massage which aids the elimination of wrinkles and improves blood circulation followed by a scalp massage to hydrate and restore shine to your hair. THB 3,000 net per person

Book your treatment http://www.pullmanbangkokkingpower.com/offers/bangkok-spa-promotion/

Latest Press Release

Sauteed Shrimp with Shanghai Sauce Classic Kameo Hotel, Ayutthaya

Throughout the month of September, Tapestry Restaurant at Classic Kameo Hotel, Ayutthaya, invites you to try this delectable recommended dish "Sauteed Shrimp with Shanghai Sauce". This fantastic fare features the freshest shrimp sourced daily fresh from...

BBQ Seafood and Grilled Beef Dinner Buffet? At Cuisine Unplugged, Pullman Bangkok King Power

Looking for the best international seafood and barbeque dinner buffet in Bangkok? Why not to enjoy at Cuisine Unplugged, Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel experience succulent grilled beef Asado from the USA, Australia and Argentina.?? The best seafood...

Relax and unwind for less At Le Spa , Pullman Bangkok King Power

Le Spa at Pullman Bangkok King Power introduces you an ultimate Bangkok spa promotion until October 2017. Located on the 4th floor at Glass Tower. Open daily from 10.00 - 22.00 hrs. Package I: 30-Minute Body Scrub and 60-Minute Body Massage First lay...

The ultimate Sunday brunch At Cuisine Unplugged, Pullman Bangkok King Power

Indulge your every food fantasy at our Grand Seafood and Barbeque Sunday Brunch and your taste buds will never be the same again! With the emphasis on fresh, locally-sourced ingredients our skilled culinary team have prepared a kitchen's worth of the...

Up to 50% off French Dinner at Wine Pub, Pullman Bangkok King Power

The best wine bar in Bangkok, Wine Pub at Pullman Bangkok King Power has an exclusive offer of up to an irresistible 50% off all À La Carte menus of French-Bistronomy style cuisine when you book online, recognized as the best wine bar destination...

Related Topics

Pullman Bangkok King Power Pullman Bangkok spa promotion introduces body scrub King Power promotion october Pullman Bangkok