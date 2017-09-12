Relax and unwind for less At Le Spa , Pullman Bangkok King Power

Bangkok--12 Sep--Pullman Bangkok King Power

Le Spa at Pullman Bangkok King Power introduces you an ultimate Bangkok spa promotion until October 2017. Located on the 4th floor at Glass Tower. Open daily from 10.00 - 22.00 hrs.

Package I: 30-Minute Body Scrub and 60-Minute Body Massage

First lay back and relax with our overwhelmingly indulgent 30-minute body scrub as you choose from coffee, jasmine rice or coconut to exfoliate and improve skin texture and stimulate blood circulation to bring a vibrant glow to your complexion. Then enter a state of sheer sublimity with a 60-minute body massage utilizing a number of massage techniques to bring therapeutic, relaxing and stimulating benefits to the entire body. THB 3,000 net per person

Package II: 60-Minute Body Massage and 30-Minute Mini Facial & Scalp Massage

Begin to unwind with a 60-minute body massage employing a number of massage techniques to melt away tension and promote the balance of energy within your body. Then enjoy a 30-minute mini facial massage which aids the elimination of wrinkles and improves blood circulation followed by a scalp massage to hydrate and restore shine to your hair. THB 3,000 net per person

Book your treatment http://www.pullmanbangkokkingpower.com/offers/bangkok-spa-promotion/