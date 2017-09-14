Excellent Opening Move: Holiday Inn Suites Rayong City Centre Appoints Khampan Pukdangpan as Hotels First Executive Chef

Bangkok--14 Sep--Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre

Newly opened Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre announces appointment of Mr. Khampan Pukdangpan as Executive Chef.

The Thai native brings to the position 25 years of food and beverage experience, which includes work at several major hotels and resorts in Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

Chef Khampan began his culinary career in 1992 at restaurants in Bangkok and vicinity, over the next dozen years adding to his already extensive knowledge of Thai food further skills at preparing Chinese cuisine. By 2005 he'd headed abroad for international experience with chef work in the UAE at Abu Dhabi and Dubai. From there it was on to the Maldives as Asian Chef de Cuisine at a major resort, then to North Africa for pre-opening duties at a Moroccan hotel property. Most recently, the chef worked in Estonia, again overseeing a restaurant pre-opening.

Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre welcomes Executive Chef Khampan Pukdangpan, no doubt the right culinary professional for this brand-new property. His expertise at training newly assembled staff along with ability to establish and implement food hygiene protocols – not to mention his outstanding cooking skills – are certain to help the hotel hit the ground running.

The first major international accommodation brand in downtown Rayong, Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre is likewise Holiday Inn's first Suites sub-brand in all of Thailand.