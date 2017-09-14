Excellent Opening Move: Holiday Inn Suites Rayong City Centre Appoints Khampan Pukdangpan as Hotels First Executive Chef

Excellent Opening Move: Holiday Inn Suites Rayong City Centre Appoints Khampan Pukdangpan as Hotels First Executive ChefGeneral Press Releases Thursday September 14, 2017 09:58
Chef Khampan began his culinary career in 1992 at restaurants in Bangkok and vicinity, over the next dozen years adding to his already extensive knowledge of Thai food further skills at preparing Chinese cuisine. By 2005 he'd headed abroad for international experience with chef work in the UAE at Abu Dhabi and Dubai. From there it was on to the Maldives as Asian Chef de Cuisine at a major resort, then to North Africa for pre-opening duties at a Moroccan hotel property. Most recently, the chef worked in Estonia, again overseeing a restaurant pre-opening.
Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre welcomes Executive Chef Khampan Pukdangpan, no doubt the right culinary professional for this brand-new property. His expertise at training newly assembled staff along with ability to establish and implement food hygiene protocols – not to mention his outstanding cooking skills – are certain to help the hotel hit the ground running.
