Creative Cooking Classes by the Lake at Chatrium Golf Resort Soi Dao Chanthaburi

Creative Cooking Classes by the Lake at Chatrium Golf Resort Soi Dao ChanthaburiGeneral Press Releases Friday September 15, 2017 16:40
Food always tastes so much better when it's prepared outdoors so the new Cooking Classes at Chatrium Golf Resort Soi Dao Chanthaburi offer the best of both worlds with stunning scenery and stunning cuisine all in one great event.
This must-join activity gives guests the chance to show off their culinary skills under the expert tutelage of one of Soi Dao Restaurant's expert chefs who'll teach you all the tips and tricks in the book in preparing a delightful local dish, all taught in the fresh, clean air beside the resort's gently rippling lake for an experience packed full of picture perfect memories. And at a price of only THB 1,800 for 2 adults and 1 child the price is as delicious as the food!
Guests can select their own special appetizer and two main courses to prepare (and taste of course!) choosing from Egg Noodles served dry with Braised Pork Ribs, Spicy Salad with Fern, Shrimp Toast, Stir-Fried Boar with Chili Paste and Cardamom or Green Curry with Chicken and Coconut Shoots, the exact same dishes available on the menu at Soi Dao Restaurant. All the ingredients and vegetables have been personally selected by your chef from Chatrium Golf Resort Soi Dao's Nursery Farm so you just know how good your food's going to be!
This activity is just perfect for families to spend some quality time together or couples to share a special moment amid the gorgeous scenery of one of Thailand's most beautiful provinces, and under chef's professional guidance you'll soon be cooking like a Michelin Star celebrity yourself.
Latest Press Release
Mercure Bangkok Makkasan introduces signature dish Old fashion Thai fried rice (Kao Pad Rod Fai). The original idea from old style Thai fried rice selling at train station and now it's available in the hotel which comes with 1 soft drink. The promotion...
Hotel general manager Neoh Kean Boon (right) represents Dusit Thani Pattaya as he presents a bouquet of flowers to Ukraine Ambassador to Thailand Andrii Beshta during the celebration held recently at The Point marking the 26th anniversary of Ukraine's...
New Signature Dishes introduce local cuisine with global appeal to restaurant and in-room dining menus around the world The creative juices have been flowing in the kitchens at Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts where the hospitality firm's director of...
Food always tastes so much better when it's prepared outdoors so the new Cooking Classes at Chatrium Golf Resort Soi Dao Chanthaburi offer the best of both worlds with stunning scenery and stunning cuisine all in one great event. This must-join activity...
Amari Pattaya, led by Robert Rijnders, Senior Vice President and Area General Manager for Pattaya, ONYX Hospitality Group (centre), with hotel team members, recently participated in the first "Annual Fire Drill and Fire Evacuation Practice Training...