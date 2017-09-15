Sweet Green Rice Pudding Seasonal Menu at Deli by Conrad

Bangkok--15 Sep--Conrad Bangkok

In all the world of desserts there is something for everyone. And there are even certain dishes which can please everyone, almost anytime. The new and seasonal Green Rice Pudding now available at Deli by Conrad must be one of them, with a light texture and a mild and sweet taste that could so easily tempt you to want to enjoy it every day. It also has sweet and subtle aroma that makes this the perfect dessert for a bit of lighthearted indulgence.

Thai green rice is an often overlooked specialty in Thailand with a long but truly delicious heritage. Harvested in its middle age, the sweeter smelling green rice is a tasty favorite in homes and restaurants, as it has been for centuries, and is found nowadays in a variety of desserts and snacks.

Green Rice Pudding is available at Deli by Conrad during September 2017 only!

