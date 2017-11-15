Lazada Thailands record-breaking 10 million visits on 11.11

Bangkok--15 Nov--Star PR

By launching Southeast Asia's first star-studded eCommerce TV show, Lazada Thailand made a pioneering start to 11.11, bringing together entertainment and commerce. The interactive show, which was aired on Thailand's most watched channel, CH33HD, and live-streamed on Lazada TV, featured popular celebrities singing and taking part in interactive games. The show was a huge success and kicked off a series of outstanding results for the first 24 hours:

• Over 10 million visits during the first 24 hours of the festival

• Items ordered were 10 times more as compared to normal days

• Consumers could save more than 870 million baht from Lazada's best deals and flash sales

• Top 3 delivery locations for 11.11 were Bangkok, Chonburi and Samutprakarn, respectively

""We had a unique and electrifying 11.11 countdown that was well received by our Thai audience and it was an excellent way to kick off our online festival. The launch produced some record-breaking numbers for views and visits to the Lazada website and our app. The response has been beyond our expectation. We believe that the upcoming Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the last 3 days finale sales (12,13,14 of December) will bring lots of excitements to all shoppers as we will offer many more deals and suprises"" said Alessandro Piscini, CEO, Lazada Thailand.

Lazada will continue to support the government's tax break incentive with its main sellers and offer on top of an extra 7% discount code. This exclusive offer will run from now until December 3, for more information please visit http://www.lazada.co.th/shop-for-thailand-2017/.

The Online Festival Isn't Over – Mark Your Calendars for More Blockbuster Deals!

The buying spree continues until 12.12 when the Online Festival returns with even greater deals. Many surprises will await our customers and one thing is for sure, they will score massive savings from the millions of blockbuster deals offering discounts of up to 90 per cent. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Please visit http://www.lazada.co.th/online-festival