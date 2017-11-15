Lazada Thailands record-breaking 10 million visits on 11.11

Lazada Thailands record-breaking 10 million visits on 11.11General Press Releases Wednesday November 15, 2017 14:11
By launching Southeast Asia's first star-studded eCommerce TV show, Lazada Thailand made a pioneering start to 11.11, bringing together entertainment and commerce. The interactive show, which was aired on Thailand's most watched channel, CH33HD, and live-streamed on Lazada TV, featured popular celebrities singing and taking part in interactive games. The show was a huge success and kicked off a series of outstanding results for the first 24 hours:
""We had a unique and electrifying 11.11 countdown that was well received by our Thai audience and it was an excellent way to kick off our online festival. The launch produced some record-breaking numbers for views and visits to the Lazada website and our app. The response has been beyond our expectation. We believe that the upcoming Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the last 3 days finale sales (12,13,14 of December) will bring lots of excitements to all shoppers as we will offer many more deals and suprises"" said Alessandro Piscini, CEO, Lazada Thailand.
Lazada will continue to support the government's tax break incentive with its main sellers and offer on top of an extra 7% discount code. This exclusive offer will run from now until December 3, for more information please visit http://www.lazada.co.th/shop-for-thailand-2017/.
The buying spree continues until 12.12 when the Online Festival returns with even greater deals. Many surprises will await our customers and one thing is for sure, they will score massive savings from the millions of blockbuster deals offering discounts of up to 90 per cent. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.
Latest Press Release
The World Innovation Summit for Education has announced that the submission period for the 2018 WISE Awards is now open. The announcement came during the eighth WISE global summit, in Doha. Applications and nominations for the 2018 WISE Awards can be...
Evergreen Laurel Hotel Bangkok is pleased to announce as hosting ""Taiwanese food in Bangkok"" event on November 13 – December 17, 2017 at Evergarden Chinese Restaurant 2F of Evergreen Laurel Hotel Bangkok. According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs...
Mr. Auttapol Rerkpiboon, Chief Operating Officer, Downstream Petroleum Business Group, PTTPLC presided over a giveaway winner's award ceremony from the campaign ""Get Lucky with Cafe Amazon 15th Anniversary"" which launched during 15 June – 15...
As anybody familiar with authentic Cantonese cuisine will know, noodles are an essential ingredient to any meal from this part of the world. At Dynasty restaurant, Chef Kongsun Sae-Liang and his team take pride in using traditional 'la mian' noodles...
The self-driving truck, driving autonomously from one hub to another, is part of a development project exploring how automation can contribute to increased productivity, enhanced safety and lower environmental impact. It has for the first time been...