TIPCO granted Brand of the Year 2017-2018 awards

TIPCO granted Brand of the Year 2017-2018 awardsGeneral Press Releases Thursday November 16, 2017 14:02
Mr.Kittichet Sathitnoppachai, marketing director of Tipco Foods Plc; the manufacturer and distributor of health product under ""TIPCO"" brand, recently granted the second consecutive year of ""Brand of the Year 2017-2018"" in World Branding Awards. This award ceremony was hosted by World Branding Forum (WBF). This award will be granted to the company that has the most outstanding success of brand building in nationwide and international, considering by brand value creation from consumer market
This year, TIPCO aimed to use their strength to expand the business from fruit juice business to the new health business such as TIPCO Homsuwan pineapple, TIPCO Wave and TIPCO Beat at Kensington Palace, London, England.
