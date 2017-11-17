Photo Release: PTT joins hand with THP to open product distribution channels in service stations

Bangkok--17 Nov--PTT Mr. Auttapol Rerkpiboon, Chief Operating Officer, Downstream Petroleum Business Group, PTTPLC and Mrs. Samorn Terdthampiboon, President of Thailand Post signed MOU between PTT Public Company Limited (PTT) and Thailand Post Co., Ltd (THP) at PTT headquarter on exploring distribution channels for local business via E-Commerce at PTT service stations to support community product distribution such as OTOP and SMEs across the country and overseas.

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: International Product Fair 2017 Ms.Kridchanok Patamasatayasonthi,Managing Director of Index Living Mall Co.,Ltd, Thailand's No.1 Home Furnishings Stores and ASEAN Retailer recently hosted the 'International Product Fair 2017' which showcases its latest home-furnishings products and...

Thanksgiving Holiday Dinner at Pullman Khon Kaen Raja Orchid Celebrate a memorable 'Thanksgiving' with your family. Immerse yourself in a relaxing atmosphere and satisfy with a variety of fabulous dishes. *** Highlight from the Chef includes *** traditional roast turkey chestnut stuffing and cranberry sauce,creamy...

Photo Release: Bangkok Now#s Luncheon featuring speakers from Linkedin and B? Le Associates talking about #Hiring trends in 2018. Bangkok Now (BNOW.org), a social enterprise focused on supporting entrepreneurs in the startup and SME eco-system, recently organized a networking luncheon at the Bourbon St. Hotel. Speakers included Managing Director of Bó Le Associates,...

Circle 25 November to join the 60th Annual Ploenchit Fair 2017Free shuttle bus service from Bang Na Skytrain Station and parking available Come join the British Community's annual blockbuster fund-raising event for Thai charities Entrance fee: Baht 150 for adults, Baht 50 for children with special all-day ride ticket available The Ploenchit Fair is back! – Let's save this 25 November...

Hilton Pattaya Donates Soap for Hope at The Glory Hut Foundation in Chonburi Hilton Pattaya led by Mr.Rudolf Troestler, General Manager together with Team Members donated 100 soaps from 'Soap for Hope' project and some necessities such as body lotion, vegetable oil and food to the Glory Hut Foundation in Pattaya, Chonburi,...

Related Topics