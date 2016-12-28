Photo Release: Fujitsu Asia Conference 2016 Bangkok Focuses on Human Centric Innovation for Digital Transformation

Bangkok--28 Dec--PR One Network Recently, Mr. Eiji Furukawa ,Managing Director , Fujitsu (Thailand) Co., Ltd (right), the leading information and communication technology (ICT) provider, was joined by Mr. Toshio Hirose, Corporate Executive Officer SVP, and Head of Asia Region, (center) and Mr. Yoshikuni Takashige, Vice President Head of Marketing Strategy, Fujitsu Limited (left) at the opening of the annual Fujitsu Asia Conference 2016 Bangkok. This year the conference focused on "Human Centric Innovation – Driving Digital Transformation", highlighting Fujitsu's unique approach to creating business and social innovation by empowering people through the company's various technologies such as Cloud, Security, Internet of Things (IoT), and Big Data. The conference also showcased MetaArc, Fujitsu's digital business platform, which provides a solid foundation for the digital transformation of society and business. The event was held at Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel.

