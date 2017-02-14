เมโทรซิสเต็มส์ฯ จัดงาน Moving Forward: Cybersecurity for Enterprise Cloud วันที่ 22 ก.พ. 2560 เวลา 12.00-17.00 น. ณ Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel

กรุงเทพฯ--14 ก.พ.--เมโทรซิสเต็มส์คอร์ปอเรชั่น บริษัท เมโทรซิสเต็มส์คอร์ปอเรชั่น จำกัด (มหาชน) จัดงาน "Moving Forward: Cybersecurity for Enterprise Cloud" ในวันที่ 22 กุมภาพันธ์ 2560 เวลา 12.00-17.00 น. ณ Royal Maneeya B ชั้น 2 Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel (สถานีรถไฟฟ้า BTS ชิดลม) เพื่อนำเสนอความรู้ ทิศทาง และแนวโน้มความสำคัญของการรักษาความปลอดภัยสารสนเทศ และแนวทางการจัดการบริหารความเสี่ยงด้านความมั่นคงปลอดภัยของสารสนเทศภายในองค์กร ไม่ว่าจะเป็นการปกป้องข้อมูล Information Protection, การปกป้องแบบเรียลไทม์ Advanced Threat Protection, การป้องกันปัญหาก่อนจะเกิดได้ Advanced Security Management, การตรวจสอบย้อนหลังด้วย Advanced eDiscovery ตลอดจนมาตรฐาน Customer Lockbox นอกจากนี้ยังได้รับเกียรติจาก อ.ปริญญา หอมเอนก ผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศและความมั่นคงปลอดภัยสารสนเทศมาร่วมเป็นวิทยากรพิเศษภายในงานอีกด้วย ผู้สนใจสามารถเข้าร่วมงานสัมมนา และร่วมรับประทานอาหารกลางวัน (Networking Lunch) โดยไม่ต้องเสียค่าใช้จ่าย เนื้อหาที่สำคัญ ได้แก่ 1.ปกป้องข้อมูล Information Protection - การเข้ารหัสเมล์ กำหนดสิทธิ์ การปกป้องข้อมูลในระดับ Encryption ไฟล์ป้องกันข้อมูลสูญหาย หรือเข้าถึงได้ Data Loss Prevention 2.ปกป้องแบบเรียลไทม์ Advanced Threat Protection - ปกป้องเหนือชั้นอีกระดับด้วยการป้องกันมัลแวร์และไวรัสแบบเรียลไทม์ ป้องกันด้วยการคลิ๊กแบบ และ Malicious URLs และ Click Tracing 3.ป้องกันปัญหาก่อนจะเกิดได้ Advanced Security Management - ระบุพฤติกรรมที่ไม่พึงประสงค์ในการใช้งาน (Abnormal Usage), เหตุการณ์ต่างๆ ที่เข้าข่ายการรุกราน สามารถตรวจสอบได้ง่าย 4.ตรวจสอบย้อนหลังด้วย Advanced eDiscovery - ความสามารถในการทำ Audit ค้นหาคีย์เวิร์ด และลำดับความสำคัญของเนื้อหาที่จัดเก็บใน Office 365 เช่น E-mail, Attachments, SharePoint สามารถฝึกให้ระบบเรียนรู้และเข้าใจเนื้อหาได้ด้วยแบบ Machine Learning 5.สอดคล้องตามมาตราฐาน Customer Lockbox - ควบคุมการเข้าถึงข้อมูลในคลาวด์ด้วยตัวผู้ใช้งาน สามารถกำหนดได้ว่าจะอนุญาตให้เข้าถึงเมื่อใด ช่วงเวลาใด เพื่อความมั่นใจและ Complilation สูงสุด ลงทะเบียนเข้าร่วมงานได้ที่ http://metro-oncloud.com/2017/CybersecurityForEnterpriseCloud_MSC/CybersecurityForEnterpriseCloud.html สอบถามข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ คุณธาชินี ปานสุด โทร. 02-727-4431 อีเมล์ : thachpan@metrosystems.co.th เผยแพร่ข่าวโดย สุภาพร กิติภัทร์ถาวร ฝ่ายประชาสัมพันธ์ บริษัท เมโทรซิสเต็มส์คอร์ปอเรชั่น จำกัด (มหาชน) โทร.02-727-4346 อีเมล์ : supapkit@metrosystems.co.th www.metrosystems.co.th

