Photo Release: Autodesk Asia and Chulalongkorn University sign mou on jointly establish Chulalongkorn University Autodesk Innovation Center

Bangkok--24 Feb--PR STORY Ms. Arpaporn Suporntip Country Manager Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, Autodesk Asia Pte. Ltd. (3rd from right) a leader in 3D design, engineering and entertainment software recently signed Memorandum of Understanding with Associate Professor Dr Supot Teachavorasinskun, dean of Faculty of Engineering, Chulalongkorn University (3rd from left) on jointly establish Chulalongkorn University – Autodesk Innovation Center, aim to create innovation and disseminate knowledge regarding technology of Building Information Modeling (BIM) and Product Innovation Platform (PIP) to students, staff and others at i-think room Faculty of Engineering, Chulalongkorn University.

