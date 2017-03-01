Photo Release: Canon awarded Thailands Most Admired Brand 2017 for printer products

Information Technology Press Releases Wednesday March 1, 2017 17:22
Bangkok--1 Mar--DC Consultants

Netnarin Chancharassuk, Director of Printer Product Group - Canon Marketing(Thailand), recently represented the company to receive the Thailand's Most Admired Brand 2017 award from Sontirat Sontijirawong, Deputy Minister of Commerce, as Canon has been recognised as the most trusted and popular brand in the printer category. The award further strengthens Canon's success as the leader in Thailand's inkjet printer market for 17 consecutive years with a market share of 45 per cent in 2016. Now there are more than 30 inkjet printer models from Canon on offer for various user groups, including students, SME operators, business owners and professional photographers.

The Thailand's Most Admired Brand 2017 awards ceremony was held at Sasin Hall on the ninth floor of Sasa Patasala Building, Sasin Graduate Institute of Business Administration. One of the most prestigious recognitions, the awards were based on the popularity survey regarding a wide variety of business and products, conducted on consumers nationwide by BrandAge Magazine in collaboration with academics and researchers from leading universities.

Photo Release: Canon awarded Thailands Most Admired Brand 2017 for printer products

Netnarin Chancharassuk, Director of Printer Product Group - Canon Marketing(Thailand), recently represented the company to receive the Thailand's Most Admired Brand 2017 award from Sontirat Sontijirawong, Deputy Minister of Commerce, as Canon has been...

