Fitbit Introduces Alta HR, the Worlds Slimmest Fitness Wristband with Continuous Heart Rate, to Reach Your Health Goals in Style

Fitbit announces Sleep Stages, powered by PurePulse heart rate technology, to analyze light, deep and REM sleep, and Sleep Insights to provide guidance to help improve your sleep; developed with a panel of leading sleep experts from Johns Hopkins University, Stanford University and the University of Arizona
Fitbit (NYSE: FIT), the leader in the connected health and fitness market, today introduced Fitbit Alta HR™ and new advances in sleep tracking, giving you actionable insights and guidance in the Fitbit® app to make more informed decisions about your health and stay motivated to reach your wellness goals in style.
Fitbit Alta HR is the world's slimmest wrist-based, continuous heart rate tracking device combining the benefits of PurePulse® heart rate technology, automatic exercise recognition, sleep tracking, battery life of up to seven days and smart notifications in a slim, versatile design that is easily customized to fit your style. Alta HR is available today for presale, with retail availability in April.
"Alta HR and these powerful new sleep features demonstrate our continued focus on evolving our innovative technology to deliver deeper, more actionable insights to help our users improve their health," said James Park, co-founder and CEO of Fitbit. "The miniaturization of our PurePulse heart rate technology opens up exciting opportunities for future generations of devices and new form factors. Our advances in sleep will provide millions of users around the globe accessibility to invaluable insights that previously could be obtained only through expensive lab tests."
Fitbit was able to bring PurePulse, the feature requested most by Fitbit Alta™ users, to Alta HR by developing a one-of-a-kind chip that reduced the size and number of components needed, achieving a 25% slimmer design than Fitbit Charge 2™. The result is a stylish device that offers all-day, continuous heart rate tracking, making it easier for you to make more informed decisions about your health:
View resting heart rate on-device and trends in the Fitbit app, and compare it to your activity to see how consistent exercise can improve your heart health over time.[i] A decrease in resting heart rate is a key indicator of cardiovascular health; changes up or down may indicate illness or other issues.[ii]
Fitbit is also introducing two dynamic sleep tools – Sleep Stages and Sleep Insights – that provide deeper insight into your sleep quality and guidance on how to improve, building on its popular sleep features that have empowered millions of people to track their sleep since 2012. Along with diet and exercise, sleep is a key factor in overall health, but most people have very little insight into it. Good sleep plays a critical role in your health and overall wellbeing, from protecting against cardiovascular disease, diabetes and obesity, to boosting neurocognitive functions, mental health and longevity.[iii]
Sleep Stages, powered by PurePulse, uses accelerometer data and heart rate variability (the changes in time between beats), plus Fitbit's proven algorithms to more accurately estimate how long you spend in light, deep and REM sleep stages, as well as time awake, each night:
REM Sleep is when most dreaming occurs and is important for mental recovery and memory formation; for most people that's 20-25% of your night.[vi]Most REM sleep comes at the end of the night, and is often the stage to be cut short when your sleep duration decreases.
Everyone's sleep cycle is different, but by better knowing your sleep quality and patterns, and realizing the impact they have on your day, you can make lifestyle changes that can help improve your sleep over time – such as diet, exercise, winding down before bed and keeping a consistent sleep schedule. For example, if you wake up feeling exhausted each morning, despite seemingly getting enough sleep, you may not be getting sufficient deep sleep.
Tracking sleep patterns could also help identify variations that can be indicative of other issues. For example, it has been shown that irregularities in sleep patterns could be a sign of a sleep condition that should be discussed with a doctor.[viii]
"From helping maintain a healthy immune system, to preserving your cognitive functions and managing a healthy weight, your sleep – or lack of – plays a critical role," said Dr. Allison Siebern, Stanford University and Fitbit Advisory Panel Sleep Expert. "Fitbit's new sleep features use a scientific-based approach to show your sleep patterns over time, and provide you with validated, actionable guidance to help you make changes in your daily routine to achieve greater quality sleep – and in turn improve your overall health. Given the comfort and accessibility of this product, it's one of the most valuable and useful sleep tracking solutions available to consumers outside of a sleep lab."
Developed with Fitbit's panel of sleep experts over the last two years, Sleep Stages makes information previously only accessible through a sleep lab accessible to millions of consumers, while Sleep Insights offers personalized guidance to help improve your sleep. The panel brings a wealth of academic expertise across a variety of sleep-related areas, including health, chronic disease and insomnia:
Fitbit conducted rigorous testing of the ability of its devices, including Alta HR, to estimate sleep stages in adults. These results validating Fitbit's new Sleep Stages feature have been accepted for presentation at SLEEP 2017, the leading meeting for sleep scientists and clinicians.
Sleep Insights – using Fitbit data gained from over 3 billion nights of logged sleep,[ix]which is equivalent to 2.5 million years, Fitbit is uniquely positioned to deliver powerful sleep insights that provide actionable guidance and coaching to help you improve the quality of your sleep and, in turn, your overall health. Some examples include:
"Great job going to bed at a consistent time during the week. Being consistent means going to bed within a 30-minute time window every day of the week. People with a consistent bedtime like yourself get up to 40 minutes more sleep per night than those with low sleep consistency."
"For me, a big part of staying healthy and active is understanding how the things I do every day – like hiking with my dogs, hitting a dance class and how well I sleep – impact my overall health and fitness goals," said Julianne Hough, Fitbit Ambassador, actress and dancer. "I love that Alta HR is so stylish, I can wear it with any outfit no matter what I'm doing so I stay motivated and on track."
Whether you're going to a workout or a night out, the slim design and distinctive Alta HR tracker will give you the information you need while transforming to fit your look with a variety of accessories that fit Alta and Alta HR devices.[xiv]
Fitbit announces Sleep Stages, powered by PurePulse heart rate technology, to analyze light, deep and REM sleep, and Sleep Insights to provide guidance to help improve your sleep; developed with a panel of leading sleep experts from Johns Hopkins University, Stanford University and the University of Arizona
