Ayutthaya City Park MobileDigital Fair 2017

กรุงเทพฯ--16 พ.ย.--ศูนย์การค้าอยุธยาซิตี้พาร์ค กลับมาอีกครั้งกับนวัตกรรมดิจิทัลและสมาร์ทโฟนแบรนด์ดังแห่งปี 2017 ในงาน ""Ayutthaya City Park Mobile&Digital Fair 2017"" พบสินค้าไอทีกว่า 30 แบรนด์ดัง อาทิ iPhone, SAMSUNG, JIB, VIVO, OPPO, acer, ASUS, Intel, HUAWEI, 3BB, Banana IT, BKK ฯลฯ และโปรโมชั่นต่างๆ จัดให้ชาวไอที ได้ช้อปกันอย่างจุใจ พร้อมบูธให้คำแนะนำเรื่อง IT และบูธจำหน่ายสินค้าอุปกรณ์เสริมมากมาย ห้ามพลาด!! คลิกรับโปรโมชั่นสุดพิเศษ ได้แล้ววันที่ 15-19 พ.ย. 2560 ณ ชั้น 1 แกรนด์ฮอลล์ ศูนย์การค้าอยุธยาซิตี้พาร์ค

