Ayutthaya City Park MobileDigital Fair 2017

Ayutthaya City Park MobileDigital Fair 2017Information Technology Press Releases Thursday November 16, 2017 09:15
กลับมาอีกครั้งกับนวัตกรรมดิจิทัลและสมาร์ทโฟนแบรนด์ดังแห่งปี 2017 ในงาน ""Ayutthaya City Park Mobile&Digital Fair 2017"" พบสินค้าไอทีกว่า 30 แบรนด์ดัง อาทิ iPhone, SAMSUNG, JIB, VIVO, OPPO, acer, ASUS, Intel, HUAWEI, 3BB, Banana IT, BKK ฯลฯ และโปรโมชั่นต่างๆ จัดให้ชาวไอที ได้ช้อปกันอย่างจุใจ พร้อมบูธให้คำแนะนำเรื่อง IT และบูธจำหน่ายสินค้าอุปกรณ์เสริมมากมาย ห้ามพลาด!! คลิกรับโปรโมชั่นสุดพิเศษ ได้แล้ววันที่ 15-19 พ.ย. 2560 ณ ชั้น 1 แกรนด์ฮอลล์ ศูนย์การค้าอยุธยาซิตี้พาร์ค
Latest Press Release
หัวเว่ย เข้าร่วมการประชุม Smart City Expo World Congress 2017 (SCEWC) ในบาร์เซโลนา ที่จัดขึ้นภายใต้แนวคิด "Leading New ICT, Creating a Smart City Nervous System" เพื่อเน้นย้ำว่า...
IDC released an IDC MarketScape evaluation report on Chinese e-Government cloud market and vendors. Huawei Cloud e-Government Solution lands in the Leaders quadrant with dominating strength. Specifically, this product is recognized for its advantageous...
Four Huawei customers were recognized for their outstanding Smart City achievements and have won or were finalists for esteemed awards at the Smart City Expo World Congress 2017 (SCEWC). Shenzhen in China won the Safe City Award with its Smart...
กลับมาอีกครั้งกับนวัตกรรมดิจิทัลและสมาร์ทโฟนแบรนด์ดังแห่งปี 2017 ในงาน ""Ayutthaya City Park Mobile&Digital Fair 2017"" พบสินค้าไอทีกว่า 30 แบรนด์ดัง อาทิ iPhone, SAMSUNG, JIB, VIVO, OPPO, acer, ASUS, Intel, HUAWEI, 3BB, Banana IT, BKK ฯลฯ...
The China Hi-Tech Forum hosted by the 19th CHTF will be held at Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center from Nov.16 to Nov.21, 2017. The forum is composed of the following five parts: China Hi-Tech Opening Forum, Innovation Upgrade for Supply Quality...