Honeywell Appoints Mai Trang Thanh as President in Thailand

Company to leverage its leadership position in products, software and technologies in Thailand as local demand grows for connected solutions and services

Honeywell (NYSE: HON) today announced the appointment of Mai Trang Thanh as President for Thailand, expanding her role as President of Honeywell Indochina including Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia. Thanh will relocate to Bangkok and focus on enhancing the management of all operations in country, implement a comprehensive business strategy and accelerate growth across Honeywell's broad business portfolio in the Kingdom.

Briand Greer, President of Honeywell ASEAN, commented on the appointment, ""Mai Trang Thanh has shown impressive results working effectively as President of Honeywell Indochina, driving excellent business success and building Honeywell as a trustworthy partner to local government authorities and strategic customers throughout Indochina, one of Honeywell's Global High Growth Regions. I am confident she will achieve the same results in Thailand. Thanh served as the first President of Honeywell Vietnam in 2011 before taking on the Indochina portfolio, and has a solid grasp of the region's potential and how Honeywell can implement its strategy to accelerate growth, particularly in Thailand, while executing a strongly focused regional approach.""

Thanh brings over two decades of experience having served in numerous positions beginning in the oil and gas industry. She has been instrumental in developing an extensive network in both the public and private sectors in Vietnam and has played an important role in supporting US companies as trusted partners in establishing operations in Vietnam. Thanh is an accomplished expert in emerging markets and has developed considerable expertise in identifying markets with strong growth potential, business mapping and implementing long-term growth plans. She demonstrated the ability to form strategic relationships with key local players throughout Indochina and will build on Honeywell's leadership position to further strengthen its presence in the Thai market. Thanh graduated from the National Economic University in Vietnam with a Bachelor's of Arts degree in Economics and holds an MBA from Columbia Southern University in the United States.

""It's an honor to take on this assignment as President of Honeywell Indochina as a whole, with Thailand added to the list. I am very excited and look forward to bringing my experience and passion to contribute to Honeywell's success in what is the largest and most dynamic market in the Indochina region,"" said Thanh. ""I am committed to building a strong local team to work closely and effectively with the Thai government, private enterprises, and other local stakeholders and partners to throughly understand the local market needs and always stand by to offer our state-of-art technologies and solutions. I want to ensure that we can contribute to buiding Thailand towards a smarter, safer, and more sustainable country.""

With three subsidiaries and a growing roster of employees, Honeywell in Thailand remains well-positioned to meet the needs of the country's rapid urbanization, steadily rising middle class, growing demand for energy and resources and infrastructure development. Growth in Thailand's IOT-supported digital economy will accompany increased air traffic, more ""Connected Homes and Plants"" and an increased need for fuel efficient vehicles, all of which provide significant trend-driven opportunities for Honeywell.

