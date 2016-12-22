Photo Release: AVANI RIVERSIDE BANGKOK HOTEL AWARDED ONE OF ASIAS TOP EMERGING HOTELS BY NOW TRAVEL ASIA

Bangkok--22 Dec--Minor Hotel

AVANI Riverside Bangkok Hotel , the world's first purpose designed AVANI Hotel, AVANI Riverside Bangkok Hotel was recently awarded as one of "Asia's Top Emerging Hotels' at the NOW Travel Asia Awards 2016.

The award-winning AVANI Riverside is perfectly situated on the bustling banks of the Chao Phraya River. The first purpose designed AVANI hotel in the world, AVANI Riverside Bangkok offers a seamless blend of contemporary style and modern warmth with 248 guest bedrooms and suites, all with majestic river views. Each room and suite is designed for comfort and wellbeing. Separating itself from other hotels on the river, AVANI Riverside is geared towards travellers with a millennial mindset.

On hand to receive this prestigious award at the Gala Awards Ceremony was hotel's general Manager, Mr. Christian Hoechtl and Director of Marketing Communications, Ms. Elizabeth Dass-Brown.

Left to right:

1. Kanapot Sitthiwong, Editor-in-Chief and Publisher, NOW Travel Asia magazine

2. Mr. Abdul Haris Bin Hadi, Director and of Tourism Malaysia (Thailand & Myanmar)

3. Christian Hoechtl, General Manager - Holiday Inn Bangkok

4. Elizabeth Dass- Brown, Director of Marketing & Communications, AVANI Riverside Bangkok Hotel