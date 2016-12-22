Photo Release: AVANI RIVERSIDE BANGKOK HOTEL AWARDED ONE OF ASIAS TOP EMERGING HOTELS BY NOW TRAVEL ASIA

Photo Release: AVANI RIVERSIDE BANGKOK HOTEL AWARDED ONE OF ASIAS TOP EMERGING HOTELS BY NOW TRAVEL ASIATravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Thursday December 22, 2016 16:09
The award-winning AVANI Riverside is perfectly situated on the bustling banks of the Chao Phraya River. The first purpose designed AVANI hotel in the world, AVANI Riverside Bangkok offers a seamless blend of contemporary style and modern warmth with 248 guest bedrooms and suites, all with majestic river views. Each room and suite is designed for comfort and wellbeing. Separating itself from other hotels on the river, AVANI Riverside is geared towards travellers with a millennial mindset.
