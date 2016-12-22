SWISS-BELHOTEL INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES NEW REGIONAL OPERATIONS EXECUTIVES AXEL BERTRAND AND IGNACIO DE LA SIERRA BENITO

SWISS-BELHOTEL INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES NEW REGIONAL OPERATIONS EXECUTIVES AXEL BERTRAND AND IGNACIO DE LA SIERRA BENITOTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Thursday December 22, 2016 13:13
Swiss-Belhotel International has announced the hiring of two new regional operations executives -Mr.Axel Bertrand and Mr. Ignacio De La Sierra Benito – who will be responsible for raising the standard of the hotels products and service by providing operational assistance and assessing operational readiness for pre-opening hotels in Indonesia.
With a background in the Food and Beverage department, Mr. Bertrand worked for hotels and fine dining restaurants in France, England, Switzerland, Dubai and Cambodia. His latest assignment was as an F&B Operations Manager for three outlets in Cambodia where he handled recruitment, training, promotions and overall restaurant management.
Mr. De La Sierra on the other hand, has experience in the Rooms Division when he worked in several hotels in Spain. His latest assignment was as a Rooms Division Manager in a 4-star hotel in Cuba, where his main responsibility was to ensure smooth check-in and checkout experience of the guests, as well as, maintain the hotel's quality of service at Front Desk.
"We are excited to welcome both of our new regional operations executives, and we look forward to seeing what they will achieve," said Harshanty Kaloko, Regional Director of Public Relations and Promotions, Swiss-Belhotel International.
