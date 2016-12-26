AKARYN HOTEL GROUP MARKS THE GIVING SEASON WITH FUNDRAISING EVENTS FOR PURE BLUE FOUNDATION

Bangkok--26 Dec--Delivering Asia Communications

AKARYN Hotel Group, the Thailand-based hotel and hospitality management group specialising in luxury boutique offerings, has kicked off a series of "Pure Blue Fundraiser" events to raise money for the group's own Pure Blue Foundation.

The fundraisers are being held at each of AKARYN's resorts and hotels in Thailand and Laos – and will include a special post-Christmas cocktail dinner at the group's flagship Aleenta Phuket Resort & Spa, which is well known for its pioneering activities in support of marine conservation in Thailand.

Founded in 2010, Pure Blue Foundation promotes the importance of protecting fragile marine eco-systems by raising support and funds for conservation projects ranging from coral reef restoration in Koh Samui to releasing sea turtles from Thailand's unspoilt beaches in Phang Nga province.

"Our aim has always been to not only create sanctuaries for our guests, but also to preserve and protect the environment as well as the communities in all the locations where we operate," says AHG founder and managing director Anchalika Kijkanakorn. "Through the Pure Blue Foundation and our ongoing activities to raise awareness and funds, we're continually striving to ensure that areas like the fragile marine eco-systems off Phuket are protected. We also set up and support initiatives to help local people in the area that surrounds each of our properties."

On December 15th, Akaryn Hotel Group's giving season began with an Art Auction Jazz Concerto cocktail party held at akyra Manor Chiang Mai, which involved a silent auction featuring artwork from well known local and national artists, accompanied by festive canapes created by the hotel's Executive Chef Phubase and live entertainment from the hotel's resident jazz ensemble. All profits were donated to Pure Blue Foundation to support the Baan Panghai School in Mae Rim, just outside Chiang Mai.

As part of the group's end of year activities, Aleenta Phuket Resort & Spa will be hosting a glamorous "Into the Blue" Pure Blue Foundation fundraising event on Monday, 26 December 2016 by the soft sands of Natai beach. The evening will include delicious food and live entertainment by Air Samui, plus a silent auction for some very special indulgences, including gifts donated by Akaryn Hotel Group, Small Luxury Hotels of the World and other corporate sponsors. The proceeds from the auction will go directly to Pure Blue Foundation to be used for conservation efforts around Phuket.

"We invite all our guests and members of the communities where we have resorts to show their support this season by attending a resort fundraising event or making a donation," adds Ms.Kijkanakorn. "Every little helps, and no act of kindness goes unnoticed – we cannot fully achieve the goals of the foundation without such much valued support."

Since its inception, Pure Blue Foundation has raised and directed much needed funds to aid multi-faceted marine conservation efforts and community action projects around Thailand and Laos. The foundation, in partnership with each AHG resort, also focuses on education, working to raise awareness of the fragility of eco-systems and to instill a reverence for nature in the next generation by supporting them with knowledge, tools and providing opportunities to help. To support the foundation's efforts, all AHG resorts are committed to responsible hospitality practices and strictly adhere to environmental policies to ensure they run sustainably.

Tickets for the "Into the Blue" event at Aleenta Phuket Resort & Spa cost THB1,999 per person and can be booked via email to Ms. Michaela: eam.aph@aleenta.com or viahttps://www.facebook.com/aleenta.phuket