SEASONED HOTELIER APPOINTED AS GENERAL MANAGER OF akyra THONGLOR BANGKOK AKARYN Hotel Group brings in Christian Oliver H. Zunk to develop its second urban akyra property in Thailand

SEASONED HOTELIER APPOINTED AS GENERAL MANAGER OF akyra THONGLOR BANGKOK AKARYN Hotel Group brings in Christian Oliver H. Zunk to develop its second urban akyra property in ThailandTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Friday January 13, 2017 14:30
"Christian comes to us with an impressive track record, one that I trust will be suited to guide akyra Thonglor Bangkok through this transitionary period as we take over and rebrand a contemporary property right in the heart of my favorite neighborhood in Bangkok, Thonglor," said AHG founder and Managing Director Anchalika Kijkanakorn.
This is Christian's third senior management posting. He joinsakyra from Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort in Chiang Rai, where he worked for nearly five years, and before that he helmed another high-end boutique resort in Abu Dhabi.
In his 22 years of professional experience, the hotel business school graduate and state-certified Hotel Manager has worked with Forte, Sofitel, and Kempinski hotels across his native Germany, as well as stints with Four Seasons in New York and Hawaii.
"I am excited to return to the vibrant Thai capital and welcome the opportunity to work with a dynamic hospitality group like AKARYN," said Mr. Zunk. "akyra Thonglor Bangkok has a great location and design going for it already. I look forward to bringing my hotel re-branding experience to elevate the urban hotel to be the best in the most happening enclave in Bangkok."
akyra Thonglor Bangkok is the group's second urban property after Chiang Mai. The 148-key hotel offers studio rooms, plus spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom suites. In the coming months, refurbishments will be gradually carried out throughout the property in order to ensure that the hotel adheres to the akyra brand standards and that the values of smart technology and dynamic designs are articulated in style. akyra Thonglor Bangkok is scheduled to complete refurbishments in November 2017. For more information, please visitwww.theakyra.com
