Photo Release: THAI Offers Special Desserts to Celebrate Chinese New Year

Photo Release: THAI Offers Special Desserts to Celebrate Chinese New YearTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Friday January 27, 2017 11:30
Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) will join in celebrating Chinese New Year Day 2017 and offer special desserts created by THAI Catering chefs to all passengers traveling on 28 January 2017. The details are as follows:
- Domestic Flights THAI will offer a special menu onboard every inbound and outbound flight (Except breakfast in Royal Silk Class). Passengers traveling on outbound flights in Royal Silk Class will be served Sticky Rice Topped with Sweet Taro Mousse and passengers traveling in Economy Class will be served Sah-li Sponge Cake.
- International Flights THAI will offer a special menu onboard every flight departing from Bangkok during lunch and dinner times. Passengers traveling in Royal First Class and Royal Silk Class will be given a Sticky Rice Topped with Sweet Taro Mousse and Young Coconut Jelly. Passengers traveling in Economy Class will be served Sticky Rice Topped with Sweet Taro Mousse.
