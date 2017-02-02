Royal Wing Suites and Spa wins Booking.coms 2016 Guest Review Award

Bangkok--2 Feb--Royal Cliff Hotels Group

The multi-award winning Royal Wing Suites and Spa was once again a big winner of Booking.com's popular 2016 Guest Review Awards which is given to its accommodation partners in recognition of their outstanding guest reviews on the website.

Constantly getting an overall score of 8.7 and above, the Royal Cliff Hotels Group has been consistently recognized as a top performing hotel in Booking.com, a world leader in booking accommodations online.

"The happiness of our guests is one of our main motivators for delivering profound service." Mr. Vitanart Vathanakul, Executive Director of the Royal Cliff Hotels Group said. "Through the years, being recognized for this commitment has served to inspire us to continue working towards providing exclusive and attentive service coupled with premium facilities to delight all who want to undergo the Royal Cliff experience. We are grateful for our guests' optimistic feedback which means a lot to us and serves as a guideline on how we can improve further in the future. "

Now in its 5th year, the Guest Review Awards of Booking.com celebrate partners who make great guest experiences happen. The awards are given annually to hospitality properties worldwide to recognize their outstanding achievements.

Book your stay directly with Royal Cliff and get the best price guaranteed together with value-added optional extras for an enhanced hotel experience you deserve by visiting www.royalcliff.com or contacting Reservations at (+66) 38 250 421 ext 2732 or reservations@royalcliff.com.

Situated on a 64 acre private parkland estate overlooking the stunning Gulf of Thailand, the Royal Cliff Hotels Group has been honored with multiple awards and recognition from prestigious organizations. It is home to four award winning 5-star hotels offering a sensory experience defined profoundly by its style, culture and elegance - all presented with the distinctive spirit of the State of Exclusivity and Fascination.

For more information on the Royal Cliff Hotels Group, please visit www.royalcliff.com.