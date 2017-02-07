Scalini in Love

Bangkok--7 Feb--Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok

Win a one night stay in a luxury suite at the Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok. Celebrate Valentine's at our popular Italian restaurant on February 10-17, 2017 and post your photos on Facebook or Instagram with the cool captions using the hash tags #ScaliniInLove and #ScaliniBkk and you could be the lucky winner.

Second prize is an amazing 'Tomahawk steak' dinner for two with a bottle of wine (to be redeemed before March 1, 2017) and third prize is a voucher for two to enjoy our fabulous Promenade lunch buffet (available at Scalini Monday to Saturday).

Stay tuned to the Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok Facebook page for more details. Winners to be announced on February 18, 2017 at 11.00 hrs.

Terms and conditions:

Photos must be taken at Scalini during dinner time on February 10-17, 2017 only

Photos must be in selfie or wefie style

Photos must be posted via Facebook or Instagram with cool, eye-catching captions

Photos must use the correct hash tags: #ScaliniInLove #ScaliniBkk

The three best photos that comply fully with the terms and conditions will be selected for prizes

The decision of the judges is final. There is no cash equivalent

Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok Facebook page: www.facebook.com/HiltonSukhumvit