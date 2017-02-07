Scalini in Love

Scalini in LoveTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Tuesday February 7, 2017 17:15
Win a one night stay in a luxury suite at the Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok. Celebrate Valentine's at our popular Italian restaurant on February 10-17, 2017 and post your photos on Facebook or Instagram with the cool captions using the hash tags #ScaliniInLove and #ScaliniBkk and you could be the lucky winner.
Second prize is an amazing 'Tomahawk steak' dinner for two with a bottle of wine (to be redeemed before March 1, 2017) and third prize is a voucher for two to enjoy our fabulous Promenade lunch buffet (available at Scalini Monday to Saturday).
- Photos must be taken at Scalini during dinner time on February 10-17, 2017 only
- Photos must be in selfie or wefie style
- Photos must be posted via Facebook or Instagram with cool, eye-catching captions
- Photos must use the correct hash tags: #ScaliniInLove #ScaliniBkk
- The three best photos that comply fully with the terms and conditions will be selected for prizes
- The decision of the judges is final. There is no cash equivalent
Latest Press Release
Win a one night stay in a luxury suite at the Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok. Celebrate Valentine's at our popular Italian restaurant on February 10-17, 2017 and post your photos on Facebook or Instagram with the cool captions using the hash tags...
· Codeshare flights between Frankfurt, Munich and Abu Dhabi go on sale from 1 February, with Rio de Janeiro and Bogota to follow · Etihad operations to relocate to Lufthansa terminals in Frankfurt and Munich Etihad Aviation Group and...
Leveraging the group's proven pedigree as a leading name in genuine Asian cuisine, Mango Tree & COCA Restaurants worldwide has announced aggressive expansion plans for 2017 with new restaurant openings scheduled in Yangon, Mumbai, Hanoi, Osaka and...
Turkish Airlines, the winner of the "Best Airline in Europe" award for the last six years in a row given by the most respected global airline passenger survey organization, Skytrax, debuted its new commercial starring Oscar winner Morgan Freeman. The...
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok is delighted to announce being the recipient of a Guest Review Award 2016 from renowned online booking website Booking.com with a score of 9 out of 10 for guest satisfaction. The awards are presented annually and based on...