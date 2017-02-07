Photo Release: Prince Mahidol Award 2016

Bangkok--7 Feb--Thai Airways

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, as the representative of His Majesty the King, yesterday evening presided over the presentation ceremony of the Prince Mahidol Award 2016 at the Chakri Throne Hall, The Grand Palace.

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) was a proud sponsor of this prestigious occasion, bringing award selection committee members and award recipients to the Kingdom of Thailand.

The 2016 laureate in the Field of Medicine was presented to Sir Gregory Paul Winter, Master of Trinity College, University of Cambridge United Kingdom, for the development of Humanized Therapeutic Antibody Technology. Sir Gregory developed techniques to genetically alter the molecules of antibodies so that they were compatible with human immune system. The advances in the use of humanized antibodies as therapeutic drugs have provided new ways to prevent and treat several diseases, including immune disorders, degenerative diseases, and different types of cancer.

In the field of Public Health, the 2016 laureate was presented to Professor Vladimir Hachinski, Distinguished University Professor, University of Western Ontario Canada. He has made major contributions for the fight against these two greatest threats to human brain. His contributions to medicine in the areas of vascular cognitive impairment, stroke, and brain-heart interactions help save and improve millions of lives by delaying and/or preventing cerebrovascular disease and cognitive decline.

The Prince Mahidol Award Foundation, of which Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn is the president, was established on 1 January 1992 to commemorate the centennial birthday of His Royal Highness Prince Mahidol of Songkla. The Prince Mahidol Award is conferred annually to individuals or institutions which have demonstrated outstanding and exemplary contributions to the advancement of medical and public health services for humanity throughout the world. Award recipients are presented with a medal and certificate of achievement, along with US$100,000.