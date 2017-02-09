WIN $100 Best Western Travel Card in the season of love with Best Western Asia

Travel and Lifestyle Press Releases Thursday February 9, 2017 12:31
Bangkok--9 Feb--Best Western Hotels and Resorts
Love is all around in the month of Love

WE want to spread the love to our sweet fan pages in the romantic season with $100 Best Western Travel card and special limited edition gift - A portable powerbank and a cutey scarf from Best Western Hotels and Resorts.

How to WIN the love:
1. Find and Catch the love of Best Western Reward
2. Capture the screenshot and comment under this post with #BestWesternRewards
3. Tag one of your love
Love time will be from now on till February 13, 2017 at 16.00 hrs.
The winner will be drawn randomly on February 14, 2017 at 18.00 hrs.
Link to win at https://www.facebook.com/BestWesternAsia/posts/1081177955322087
#BWAsia #BestWesternRewards #Valentine

Latest Press Release

WIN $100 Best Western Travel Card in the season of love with Best Western Asia

WE want to spread the love to our sweet fan pages in the romantic season with $100 Best Western Travel card and special limited edition gift - A portable powerbank and a cutey scarf from Best Western Hotels and Resorts. How to WIN the love: 1. Find and...

Photo Release: TAT AND MYANMAR TOURISM FEDERATION SIGNED AN MOU ON JOINT COOPERATION OF MARKETING ACTIVITIES

The Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand Dr. Somkid Jatusripitak (back row, 3rd from left)presided over a signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding between Myanmar Tourism Marketing and the Tourism Authority of Thailand in the Chatrium VIP lounge....

akyra BEACH CLUB PHUKET TURNS UP THE CHILL WITH WORLD CLASS RESIDENT GUEST DJS SPINNING SOPHISTICATED SEASIDE SOUNDTRACK

Akaryn Hotel Group's cool new venue and resort offers the ultimate beach lifestyle with a choice of luxurious oceanfront experiences The recently launched new-fashioned luxury akyra Beach Club Phuket, has revealed popular DJ Wii as its in-house, resident...

RCI and The Registry Collection(R) Welcome Kembali Vacation Club in Gili Air, Indonesia

RCI , the global leader in holiday exchange and part of the Wyndham Worldwide family of brands (NYSE:WYN), recently welcomed Kembali Vacation Club in Gili Air, Indonesia to its vacation exchange network, bringing a new destination option to its global...

Amatara Wellness Resort offers exclusive privileges for KTC members

Amatara Wellness Resort has entered into exclusive agreement with "KTC" (or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited) to offer hotel promotions and special rates of over 40% discount for KTC credit card members who wish to enjoy an amazing early year...

Related Topics

Best Western Hotels Hotels and Resorts LIMITED EDITION Season of Love Best Western Power Bank portable Fanpage Resorts Special