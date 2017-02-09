WIN $100 Best Western Travel Card in the season of love with Best Western Asia

Bangkok--9 Feb--Best Western Hotels and Resorts

Love is all around in the month of Love

WE want to spread the love to our sweet fan pages in the romantic season with $100 Best Western Travel card and special limited edition gift - A portable powerbank and a cutey scarf from Best Western Hotels and Resorts.

How to WIN the love:

1. Find and Catch the love of Best Western Reward

2. Capture the screenshot and comment under this post with #BestWesternRewards

3. Tag one of your love

Love time will be from now on till February 13, 2017 at 16.00 hrs.

The winner will be drawn randomly on February 14, 2017 at 18.00 hrs.

Link to win at https://www.facebook.com/BestWesternAsia/posts/1081177955322087

#BWAsia #BestWesternRewards #Valentine