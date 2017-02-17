Photo Release: THAI Holds Lucky Draw for THAI Customer Satisfaction Survey (TCSS)Travel and Lifestyle Press Releases Friday February 17, 2017 14:13
Mr. Teerapol Chotichanapibal (third from left), Executive Vice President, Commercial Department, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI), recently presided over a lucky draw for passengers who traveled with THAI throughout 2016 and completed the THAI Customer Satisfaction Survey: TCSS. The lucky draw was conducted at THAI's Head Office and was attended by Mr. Ratsiam Silkhun (first from left), Managing Editor of the Lonely Planet Traveller, Mr. Weerayut Yingyuad (fourth from left), FM91 MHz Traffic News Program Moderator, Mrs. Sasiwimol Skulyong, THAI Director of Customer Relations & Service Quality, and Mr. Pricha Nawongs (second from the left), THAI Director of Commercial & Interline Management. A winner is selected for each month of the year, whereby each month's winner received two free confirmed Economy Class roundtrip tickets for travel with THAI. Winners of the THAI Customer Satisfaction Survey (TCSS) will be announced in the March 2017 edition of Sawasdee magazine and on www.thaiairways.com. The THAI Customer Satisfaction Survey (TCSS) has been conducted since 1997. Survey results have been used towards further product and service development.
Latest Press Release
