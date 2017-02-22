Special Deals for Cape Kantary Hotels: The 42nd Thailand Travel Fair 2017

Travel and Lifestyle Press Releases Wednesday February 22, 2017 13:23
Bangkok--22 Feb--Cape & Kantary Hotels
Booth: P247-P248 , P255-P256
2nd to 5th March, 2017
At Queen Sirikit National Convention Center

Representatives of Cape & Kantary Hotels will be attending the 42nd Thailand Travel Fair 2017 to guide you through our full range of properties, with information on the benefits of staying at Cape & Kantary Hotels – luxurious rooms, refined amenities and extensive facilities, all at prices starting from 1,500 Baht per night to amaze you.

Cape & Kantary Hotels' most revered properties; the palatial Cape Panwa Phuket; the relaxed Kantary Beach Khao Lak; the sophisticated Kantary Bay Rayong; the serene Somewhere Hotel, Koh Sichang; the majestic Kantary Hills Chiang Mai; and our newest hotels – Kantary Hotel Korat and Cape Kudu Hotel, Koh Yao Noi, give you full access to the beauty of Thailand. There are many other illustrious locations to enjoy with superior properties owned and operated by Thailand's premier purveyor of luxury and comfort: Cape & Kantary Hotels.

Details are available by calling our Sales Office at 02-253 3791-7 Ext.123, 290 or by visiting our website at: www.capekantaryhotels.com .

Latest Press Release

Special fares, giveaways available at Emirates Travel Fair

Travelers from Thailand can pick up some of the year's best savings on airfares at the annual Emirates Travel Fair, from Feb 23 – 26 at the Fashion Hall on the 1st floor, Siam Paragon. Emirates customers will be able to take advantage of special...

Special Deals for Cape Kantary Hotels: The 42nd Thailand Travel Fair 2017

Representatives of Cape & Kantary Hotels will be attending the 42nd Thailand Travel Fair 2017 to guide you through our full range of properties, with information on the benefits of staying at Cape & Kantary Hotels – luxurious rooms, refined...

Private Party Package at TENFACE Bangkok

Host your event in style, Sita Bar offers an extensive range of events and parties facilities, we take pride in providing our clients with special event arrangement, facilities and a professional team to offer tailor-made service for your needs. XS...

Photo Release: THAI Buys Shrimp from Ta Tong Basin Shrimp Farm Cooperative in Surat Thani to Produce Inflight Meals

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) recently signed an agreement with a shrimp farm cooperative in Ta Tong Basin, Surat Thani for THAI Catering to use quality shrimp products in its inflight meals. Mrs. Usanee Sangsingkeo, THAI...

Air India becomes latest A320neo operator

Air India has become the latest A320neo operator after taking delivery of the first of 14 aircraft leased from Kuwait headquartered ALAFCO Aviation Lease And Finance Company, becoming the first CFM powered NEO operator in India. The delivery is also the...

Related Topics

Thailand Travel Fair Cape & Kantary Hotels Thailand Travel Kantary Hotels Kantary hotel Cape & Kantary Travel Fair Fair 2017 Thailand Kantary