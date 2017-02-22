Special Deals for Cape Kantary Hotels: The 42nd Thailand Travel Fair 2017

Bangkok--22 Feb--Cape & Kantary Hotels

Booth: P247-P248 , P255-P256

2nd to 5th March, 2017

At Queen Sirikit National Convention Center

Representatives of Cape & Kantary Hotels will be attending the 42nd Thailand Travel Fair 2017 to guide you through our full range of properties, with information on the benefits of staying at Cape & Kantary Hotels – luxurious rooms, refined amenities and extensive facilities, all at prices starting from 1,500 Baht per night to amaze you.

Cape & Kantary Hotels' most revered properties; the palatial Cape Panwa Phuket; the relaxed Kantary Beach Khao Lak; the sophisticated Kantary Bay Rayong; the serene Somewhere Hotel, Koh Sichang; the majestic Kantary Hills Chiang Mai; and our newest hotels – Kantary Hotel Korat and Cape Kudu Hotel, Koh Yao Noi, give you full access to the beauty of Thailand. There are many other illustrious locations to enjoy with superior properties owned and operated by Thailand's premier purveyor of luxury and comfort: Cape & Kantary Hotels.

Details are available by calling our Sales Office at 02-253 3791-7 Ext.123, 290 or by visiting our website at: www.capekantaryhotels.com .