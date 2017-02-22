Special fares, giveaways available at Emirates Travel Fair

Special fares, giveaways available at Emirates Travel FairTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Wednesday February 22, 2017 13:46
Emirates customers will be able to take advantage of special fares, in both Economy Class and Business Class, on 48 destinations across Emirates' global network, including Hong Kong, London, Rome, Los Angeles, New York and Sydney.
Emirates Travel Fair special return fares to Sydney start from 19,885 baht for Economy Class, and 70,885 baht Business Class. Other special return fares, include just 5,800 baht for an Economy Class ticket to Hong Kong and 13,770 baht for Business Class.
Latest Press Release
Travelers from Thailand can pick up some of the year's best savings on airfares at the annual Emirates Travel Fair, from Feb 23 – 26 at the Fashion Hall on the 1st floor, Siam Paragon. Emirates customers will be able to take advantage of special...
Representatives of Cape & Kantary Hotels will be attending the 42nd Thailand Travel Fair 2017 to guide you through our full range of properties, with information on the benefits of staying at Cape & Kantary Hotels – luxurious rooms, refined...
Host your event in style, Sita Bar offers an extensive range of events and parties facilities, we take pride in providing our clients with special event arrangement, facilities and a professional team to offer tailor-made service for your needs. XS...
Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) recently signed an agreement with a shrimp farm cooperative in Ta Tong Basin, Surat Thani for THAI Catering to use quality shrimp products in its inflight meals. Mrs. Usanee Sangsingkeo, THAI...
Air India has become the latest A320neo operator after taking delivery of the first of 14 aircraft leased from Kuwait headquartered ALAFCO Aviation Lease And Finance Company, becoming the first CFM powered NEO operator in India. The delivery is also the...