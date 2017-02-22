Special fares, giveaways available at Emirates Travel Fair

Bangkok--22 Feb--Spark Communications
Travelers from Thailand can pick up some of the year's best savings on airfares at the annual Emirates Travel Fair, from Feb 23 – 26 at the Fashion Hall on the 1st floor, Siam Paragon.

Emirates customers will be able to take advantage of special fares, in both Economy Class and Business Class, on 48 destinations across Emirates' global network, including Hong Kong, London, Rome, Los Angeles, New York and Sydney.

There will also be special discounts on hotels in Dubai available during the four-day event, with top spenders even qualifying for fantastic giveaways, such as free hotel stays in Dubai.

Emirates Travel Fair special return fares to Sydney start from 19,885 baht for Economy Class, and 70,885 baht Business Class. Other special return fares, include just 5,800 baht for an Economy Class ticket to Hong Kong and 13,770 baht for Business Class.

Emirates offers seven flights per day from Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport to Dubai International Airport, six of which are via the iconic Emirates Airbus A380 and one flight via Boeing 777.
The special airfares, valid for travel until November 30, are only available during the Emirates Travel Fair.
Airfares are all inclusive of airport taxes and surcharge. Fares may vary slightly depending on exchange rate fluctuations. Terms and conditions apply

