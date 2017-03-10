TAT Pushes AEC Connectivity Campaign to Celebrate 50th Anniversary of ASEAN with Online Activities Attracting Global Tourists to Connect ASEAN in 2017

Bangkok--10 Mar--studio mango

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched the online activity campaign "AEC Connectivity" to attract tourists in the celebration of the 50th anniversary of ASEAN. Revealing together with the campaign launch is the central tourist information website, which presents ASEAN's strong and common selling point as "THE UNIQUE LOCAL EXPERIENCE". The ASEAN PhotoWalk is an online activity where celebrities in ASEAN are invited to join the PR campaign on social media, and welcoming tourists from around the world to Connect ASEAN in 2017.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of The Tourism Authority of Thailand, revealed "TAT has set up 'Thailand and Beyond' as the strategy to adjust the outlook of the tourism marketing promotion in Thailand to go beyond its domestic markets. In achieving this, international tourism cooperation is emphasised to transform rivals into partners. Under The "AEC Connectivity", regional and global tourists are encouraged to experience integrated tourism in countries in South East Asia with Thailand as the hub, for the celebration of the 50th anniversary of ASEAN in 2017. TAT has planned to promote the campaign through 3 online activities, which are:

The development of www.TourismThailand.org/GoThailandGoAsean - to provide a resourceful platform for ASEAN tourism

"THE UNIQUE LOCAL EXPERIENCE" activity to showcase the ways of life, culture, and local tourist attractions in ASEAN through social media like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

"ASEAN PhotoWalk" activity to encourage people living in the 10 ASEAN countries to share photos and videos presenting their local products for tourism by checking-in to the locations and inserting hashtags #AseanPhotoWalk and #GoThailandGoAsean. Participants will get a chance to win prizes from TAT, and the media are to be stored as an online gallery, which can easily be searched and promoted online.

TAT invites celebrities like Focus Jirakul – Thai actress, Alexandra Bounxouei – famous Laotian star, V? Tr?n Kim Nhã – Vietnamese actress and model, Safron Sharpe – famous Singaporean blogger and traveller, Shaine Wong from Malaysia, and well-known influencers from Thailand and ASEAN to join The ASEAN PhotoWalk. These celebrities do not only join the activity, but also promote the activity under the AEC Connectivity through social media platforms. The activity will make social media and online awareness with as many as 1 million frequencies and will encourage tourists to make their trips in South East Asia.

It is estimated that the AEC Connectivity throughout 2017 will have no less than 134 million times of public awareness for Thailand as the hub of ASEAN tourism , and with no less than 20,136 units of products and services by partners will be sold. The estimated numbers are going to confirm the position of Thailand in being the "Preferred Destination".