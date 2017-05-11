Thai students question leads to dream visit to Airbus in Toulouse

Bangkok--11 May--TQPR

Thai student Sirasith Suchartlikitwongse's dream came true after his chance question to Airbus president Fabrice Bregier led to a rare opportunity to visit to the company's facilities in Toulouse, France.

At a recent special CEO Forum organized by the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bangkok, Sirasith, an engineering graduate from Bangkok's Chulalongkorn University, asked Mr Bregier how young Thais can learn from Airbus' success and plan for a career in aviation.

In response, Bregier highlighted the global nature of the aerospace industry and encouraged Thai students to study hard and follow their dreams. He then added that he would like to invite Sirasith to visit Airbus in Toulouse to discover more about the company's business.

That chance came at the end of April, when Sirasith joined a media visit for the delivery of THAI's third A350 XWB. Following the introductory presentation and facility tours, he had a chance to meet Mr Bregier in person. To top off the visit, he flew back to Bangkok on the private delivery flight of THAI's new A350.

"As I was walking through the assembly line I was quite speechless. I just could not believe that I was visiting the world's leading aircraft manufacturer," Sirasith said. "This has really motivated me to be a part of this industry and I will share what I have learnt with the student community in Thailand."

Fabrice Bregier said he had been very impressed by Sirasith's enthusiasm for the industry and to see so many motivated students during the conference in Bangkok.

"There is huge potential for development of Thailand's aerospace sector, as is evidenced by our recent MOU with THAI to evaluate a new joint maintenance business at U-Tapao. I hope that motivated students like Sirasith will get involved and take a lead in helping to realise that potential," he added.

The Airbus and THAI joint initiative will be a strategic contribution to the Eastern Economic Corridor designed by the Thai Government, in which U-Tapao International Airport is set to become a new aerospace hub in the region.